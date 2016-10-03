Kim Kardashian was held up at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room

Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint by two gunmen inside her Paris hotel late Sunday night, a spokesperson tells The Independent.

Both armed men were masked and disguised as police officers, the spokesperson said, adding that Ms Kardashian West had been "badly shaken up" but remained "physically unharmed." No other details have been provided at this time.

Ms Kardashian West is attending Fashion Week in France's capital with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality TV star's husband, Kanye West, was performing at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Queens, New York when he heard the news. He abruptly ended his show by telling fans he needed to leave for a family emergency.

“I’m sorry. Family emergency," West said while cutting his performance of "Heartless" short. "I have to stop the show."

Kanye just cut his #themeadowsnyc set short, citing a "family emergency." pic.twitter.com/Yg6VQC5ieQ — Genius (@Genius) October 3, 2016

Fans said the rapper dropped the mic then sprinted off the stage at CitiField.

Ms Kardashian West is typically a regular at her husband's concerts but attended the Givenchy runway show on Sunday evening.

The Meadows Festival confirmed that West ended his performance due to an emergency and wished fans to get home safely.

"Due to a family emergency, Kanye West was forced to end his performance towards the end of his set," the festival said in a statement.

"We appreciate the great show he put on for fans to close out the inaugural Meadows Festival. Our thoughts are with West and his family."

Just last week, Ms Kardashian West was nearly ambushed and assaulted by a famed celebrity accoster Vitalii Sediuk.

He attempted to literally kiss her butt on Thursday and was swiftly taken down by members of her security.