Kim Kardashian West’s bodyguard Pascal Duvier has wiped all traces of her from his social media accounts just days after she was the victim of an alleged armed robbery in Paris.

French police say Kardashian West was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday morning. At least two men dressed as police officers broke into the building before entering her luxury accommodation and making off with an estimated £9 milllion worth of jewellery. Parisian authorities have suggested the thieves may have spotted her jewellery on social media.

After a robbery involving one of the most famous and photographed women in the planet, speculation over the circumstances of the crime is rife.

Kardashian West and her family have been uncharacteristically quiet on social media in the aftermath of the ordeal and now her bodyguard Mr Duvier – who was not with her at the time of the robbery as he was reportedly minding her sisters Kourtney and Kendall on a night out in the French capital – has appeared to delete all traces of the reality TV star from his social media.

1/10 Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye arrive back at their town house in New York City last night Rex

2/10 Kris Jenner is surrounded by security as she leaves the New York residence where her daughter Kim Kardashian West is staying in New York, after her robbery ordeal in Paris, France. AP

3/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Rex

4/10 Media and security personnel are gathered in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. She flew out of France on a private jet on Monday after being questioned by police about the robbery. Getty

5/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Getty

6/10 A close-up on the 'Rue Tronchet' street sign where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Getty

7/10 A french police car is seen outside Kim Kardashian's Luxury Apartment after being robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris, France. Getty

8/10 Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. Reuters

9/10 Getty

10/10 French police officers exit the residence of Kim Kardashian in Paris Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Kim Kardashian was unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry inside a private Paris residence Sunday night, police officials said. AP

Mr Duvier had previously posted photos of himself standing guard by Kardashian West, her husband Kanye West and other members of her family on Instagram and Twitter which are no longer visible. Instead, a number of inspirational quotes remain on his Twitter feed.

TMZ claim sources "close to Kim and Kanye" say the posts have been removed as a measure of heightened security and add that they do not blame him for the robbery, dismissing suggestions he was fired after he faced accusations of not protecting her online.

Mr Duvier has been a member of Kardashian West’s security team since 2012. The 35-year-old was quick to give him a shout-out on social media last week when a notorious celebrity prankster attempted to kiss her bottom in Paris before being bundled to the ground by Mr Duvier.

My security @PascalDuvier is a G — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2016

Representatives for Kardashian West and Mr Duvier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.