Michelle Obama has delivered her final remarks as First Lady - making an emotional defence of the nation’s diversity and telling her young audience “the country belongs to you”.

Speaking at the White House at an event to honour school counsellors, she said she hoped she had made people proud in the role.

The outgoing First Lady hosted 50 school counsellors as part of her Reach Higher Initiative, which has championed advisors across the country and encouraged students to pursue post-secondary education whether at a professional training programme, a community college or university.

This year’s winner, Terri Tchorzynski, from the Calhoun Area Career Centre in Battle Creek, Michigan, introduced the First Lady as the “First-Counsellor-in-Chief” and praised Ms Obama’s work in education.

After thanking the counsellors for their work, Ms Obama spoke directly to young people saying: “Know this country belongs to you.”

In a sometimes emotional speech, she added: “Our glorious diversity…is not a threat to who we are. It makes us who we are”. She ended tearfully, by saying thank you, and hoping she “made you proud”.

The winners were selected by the American School Counsellor Association. Prior to being joined by the First Lady in the East Room, the school counsellors and several other guests attended a panel featuring Education Secretary John King Jr, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, and Friday Night Lights' actress Connie Britton.

School Counsellor of the Year is an annual White House tradition started in 2015 by Mrs. Obama.

This will not be Ms Obama’s final public appearance however. She is scheduled to be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon next Wednesday.