Never one to turn a blind eye to Donald Trump’s insults, Rosie O’Donnell has hit back at the Republican presidential candidate after he belittled her during the fiery debut presidential debate.

In case you missed it, Mr Trump turned his attentions towards O’Donnell after Hillary Clinton accused him of having a history of making misogynistic and sexist remarks.

Firmly denying the claims, Mr Trump said he had only made remarks against O’Donnell and argued she deserved it.

“I think everybody would agree that she deserves it,” he said. “And nobody feels sorry for her.”

How wrong he could be - Madonna, Lena Dunham and Leslie Jones are just some of the high-profile individuals who have voiced their support for O’Donnell since.

What’s more, Rosie O’Donnell, the host of The View, has also taken aim at him in two short but sweet tweets written in capital letter.

The first simply said: “HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT.” The second called him an “orange an*s”.

The tweet included a video, which aired in 2006, showing the women of The View discussing a news conference held by Mr Trump in which he announced that Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner could retain her crown after being criticised for publicly partying.

The age-old feud between Mr Trump and O’Donnell, the host of The View, goes back to this moment. Back in 2006, O'Donnell criticised the billionaire businessman for holding the conference to reinstate Miss USA Tara Conner.

Since then, the pair has publicly criticised each other on more occasion than one. In one particularly angry rant on Entertainment Tonight in 2006, Mr Trump said: “Rosie O'Donnell is disgusting, both inside and out.”

“If you take a look at her, she's a slob. How does she even get on television? If I were running [US talk show] The View, I'd fire Rosie. I'd look her right in that fat, ugly face of hers and say, 'Rosie, you're fired.'“

He has also previously called her a "pig" and a "degenerate".

Unhappy with Mr Trump’s most recent comments, Madonna tweeted her support for O’Donnell.

“Mess with my girl Rosie and you're messing with me!!! Cruelty never made anyone a winner. ❤️ #rebelhearts4ever”.

@Rosie love you Ro — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 27, 2016

Nobody puts Rosie in the corner. #Debates — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 27, 2016

Leslie Jones also chipped in, tweeting: “Omg damn he just slammed Rosie wtf?!”

A representative for Mr Trump and O'Donnell did not immediately respond to request for comment.