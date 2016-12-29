Ricky Hatton has spoken of how he “used to go to the pub, come back, take the knife out and sit there in the dark crying hysterically” whilst in the grip of depression.

Mr Hatton, 38, suffered from mental health issues after retiring from the ring in 2012. He used drink and drugs in an attempt to ease the misery he experienced.

Mr Hatton has now opened up about his struggles with his mental health in order to break the stigma of talking about his depression.

"I tried to kill myself several times," Mr Hatton told the BBC.

"I used to go to the pub, come back, take the knife out and sit there in the dark crying hysterically.

"There were times when I hadn't had a drink for days and I'd still come home and if something went through my mind I'd start pondering something. It was the same outcome whether I was having a drink or wasn't having a drink.

"But in the end I thought I'll end up drinking myself to death because I was so miserable.”

He said his escalated alcohol intake led to drug use and he became like a “runaway train".

Nicknamed ‘The Hitman’, Mr Hatton fought across two weight classes and won titles in both light-welterweight and welterweight divisions.

However, his defeats to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009 knocked him from his place as reigning champion and also damaged his confidence.

Personal problems also caused Mr Hatton’s mental health to deteriorate. In August 2016 he scared fans by tweeting “I have noting [sic] left. Absolutely nothing.”

Ricky Hattoninterview

Mr Hatton said he thought that the solitary nature of boxing could contribute to depression in its participants. Some of the sport’s major stars, such as Mike Tyson, Frank Bruno and Tyson Fury are also known to have struggled with their mental health.

“It's an individual sport so you get in the ring on your own and then when you retire you tend to spend the rest of your life on your own," Mr Hatton said.

He continued: “You can take on the world in the ring but this problem called depression, you can't take it on.

"We're out of our comfort zones with depression. I certainly was and whenever I have bad days now I speak to someone to get it off my chest.

"I have no shame telling that and that's why I'm here today."

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.