The father of the man shot dead by police on a motorway slip road believes his “kind-hearted” son was killed in a pre-planned assassination.

Mohammed Yaqub also said his 28-year-old son was never convicted of drug or firearm offences.

Son Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot in the chest at junction 24 of the M62 just north of Huddersfield following information about criminal possession of a firearm.

Mohammed Yaqub , being interviewed by Sky News beside his weeping wife, claimed it was a 'pre-planned' operation Sky News

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said a non-police issue firearm was discovered in the car, after the shooting at about 6pm on Monday.

“I don’t feel like he was a risk at all,” said Mr Yaqub.

“I believe he was a target and it was a pre-planned assassination.”

Armed police officers outside Mohammed Yassar Yaqub's home in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield PA

Mr Yaqub senior also compared the shooting to a string of police killings of black Americans.

“He was a very kind-hearted young man,” added Mr Yaqub, speaking to Sky News, with his wife sobbing beside him.

“He would do anything for anybody and given the chance I would have the same son time, after time, after time.

“The family more or less doesn’t exist anymore.”

Five people were arrested as part of the operation, and three at the scene of the shooting, at around 6pm on Monday.

The IPCC said that forensic officers were investigating three cars - a white Volkswagen Scirocco, an Audi in which Mr Yaqub was travelling, and one of the four unmarked police cars involved.

Bullet holes were spotted in the Audi.

The IPCC added in a statement: "None of the police officers involved were wearing body worn video cameras. So far no relevant CCTV footage of the incident has been found.

"A non-police issue firearm, found in the Audi, was secured in the presence of IPCC investigators at the scene and is undergoing ballistics and forensic testing."

Riot police were called to a small protest of around 100 people in Bradford, where people shouted chants critical of police, which blocked a road on Tuesday night.

A Justice 4 Mohammed Yasser Yaqub Facebook page has collected more than 2,250 ‘likes’.

The incident was the fifth fatal police shooting in England and Wales in the past nine months and the first involving West Yorkshire Police since 2010.

An estimated 10 CCTV cameras surround Mr Yaqub’s house, who in 2010 was cleared of attempted murder and a firearms offence.

Mr Yaqub had described himself online as a “stud badboy”.

He has since been described as a drugs kingpin, who sneaked Class A products into HMP Armley in Leeds, and a former neighbour said he was a “formidable gangster” who was a heroin and crack cocaine dealer.

Police, who are redirecting enquiries about the investigation to the IPCC, refused to comment on Mr Yaqub's father's comments.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “I would like to reassure the local and wider community that this will be a thorough and detailed independent investigation.

"We will be carefully examining all the circumstances leading up to Mr Yaqub’s death, including the planning of the police operation, and the actions of the officers involved that evening."