Police release description of men who abducted and raped Oxford schoolgirl

Thames Valley police have released further information of the two men who allegedly abducted and raped at 14-year-old school girl in Oxford last week in a four-hour attack.

The girl had been walking to school in the Banbury Road area of Summertown between 8:15 and 8:40am last Wednesday when she was grabbed by a man and forced into a silver hatchback car where another man was waiting.

The victim, who was wearing her school uniform at the time of her abduction, was seriously sexually assaulted by the men and discovered four hours later knocking on doors nearly a mile from where she had been grabbed. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Superintendent Chris Ward said on Saturday the victim has since been able to describe her attackers in more detail and police are now hunting for two men, one thought to be in in their late teens to early twenties, and one in their mid-twenties.

Det Supt Ward said: "The first offender is a man with shaven dark blonde hair and balding, but no facial hair. He is in his mid-twenties, of medium build, with blue eyes and about 6ft.

"He was wearing a hooded top with one pocket on the front and no drawstrings or logo, and black trousers. He spoke with a northern accent.

"The second offender is a man with brown hair that was gelled. He is in his late teens or early twenties, clean shaven, with brown eyes.

"He was slightly smaller in build than the first offender.

"I am appealing to anyone who knows who these offenders are, or recognises their descriptions to come forward immediately."

Det Supt Ward stressed that police are carrying out a thorough investigation but that “we also need the help of the public to bring these offenders to justice”.

The victim has received support from specialist officers after her attack and is being given on-going support from officers and other specialist agencies, police said.

On Wednesday police are to deploy high visibility patrols in the area as part of the on-going investigation.

Additional reporting by PA