The lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case on Brexit has called on politicians to be quicker in condemning those who “cross the lines of common decency” after she was subjected to barrage of abuse in the run up to the ruling, along with her fellow claimants.

Gina Miller said she was “shocked” at the level of personal abuse she had received and called for those in "positions of power" to do more.

"In Britain we are lucky. We are fortunate to have the ability to voice legitimate concerns and views as part of society. I have therefore been shocked by the levels of personal abuse that I have received from many quarters over the last seven months, for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question,” she said.

She was speaking after the judgement which found that Theresa May must secure parliamentary approval before withdrawing Britain from the EU.

"I sincerely hope that going forward, people who stand in positions of power and profile are much quicker in condemning those who cross the lines of common decency and mutual respect," she added.

The investment manager has previously spoken about death threats she was sent after November’s High Court judgement and claimed police advised her to avoid public places.

In December, London's Metropolitan Police arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of racially-aggravated malicious communications aimed at Ms Miller.

Ms Miller, 51, said Brexit was "the most divisive issue of a generation", but she insisted that the case was "about the legal process, not politics.”

"This ruling today means that MPs that we have elected will have elected will rightfully have the opportunity to bring their invaluable experience and expertise to bear in helping the government select the best course in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations — negotiations which will frame our place in the world and all our destinies to come,” she said.

"There is no doubt that Brexit is the most divisive issue of a generation. But this case was about the legal process, not politics. Today’s decision has created legal certainty, based on our democratic process and provides the legal foundation for the government to trigger article 50.”

In last June's referendum, UK voters backed Brexit by 51.9% to 48.1%, however campaigners argued enacting this without allowing the UK Parliament a vote was undemocratic and a breach of long-standing constitutional principles.