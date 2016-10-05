Pranksters dressed as clowns have been jumping out of bushes in Newcastle to scare school children.

Northumbria Police have received reports of at least six incidents involving clowns since Friday and said they are trying to identify the people responsible.

The strange craze for dressing as a clown and scaring people originated in the United States, but appears to have spread to Britain - just in time for Halloween.

In a statement on Tuesday, Northumbria Police said they had arrested one suspect already and warned other pranksters their behaviour would not be tolerated.

"Officers have arrested a teenage boy in Blakelaw in possession of a bladed article in connection with one of such clown incidents," they said. "Extra officers will be on hand to offer reassurance and catch those responsible for any criminal offences which have taken place."

The force appealed to the public for further information, adding that the pranks have "left a number of young children incredibly distressed".

Northumbria Police Inspector Stephen Wykes said: “Parents of the children affected, and teachers at our local schools, are understandably concerned and we are working very closely with them as this is not something we want to see happening in our local community.

“There has only been a handful of these incidents, which we think have been inspired by a trend in America, but we are keen to stop them before they cause anyone else further distress. We are keen to identify those people who are dressing up as clowns so we can speak to them about their conduct and establish whether any criminal offence has taken place," he added.

Police said that although no one had been attacked by the clowns, several people had been chased down the street.

The craze for dressing as a clown and jumping out on people took off in the US in August, after police in South Carolina received reports that people dressed as clowns were trying to 'lure children'.

Since then there have been reports across America and elsewhere in the world of clowns leaping out of bushes to scare passers-by.

On social media, Twitter and Facebook accounts have been set up by people masquerading as clowns, who have made threats to attack people and target schools. A 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in Virginia for contacting a clown online and asking him to kill her teacher.

Anyone with information on the incidents in the UK has been asked to contact the police on 101.