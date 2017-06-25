More than a million households living in private rented accommodation are at risk of becoming homeless by 2020, a new report suggests.

A report by homelessness charity Shelter shows rising rents, benefit freezes and a lack of social housing are leading to higher levels of evictions and homelessness, exacerbating the housing crisis.

There are rising numbers of families on low income, who are unable to buy their own home and are struggling to pay even the lowest available rents in the private sector, according to the report which will be published on Monday but has already been seen by The Guardian.

The report also points to a shortage of affordable homes across England.

Shelter found that in 83 per cent of areas in England, people living in the private rented sector are seeing a growing gap between the housing benefits they receive and the price of the cheapest available rents.

This lack of properties is tilting the balance more in favour of landlords, the charity says.

Across the UK, Shelter has calculated that if the housing benefit freeze remains in place as planned until 2020, more than a million households, including 375,000 with at least one person in work, could be forced out of their homes.

Shelter also estimated 211,000 households in which no one works because of a disability could be forced to go.

Graeme Brown, the interim chief executive at Shelter, told The Guardian thousands of private renters were now "dangerously close to breaking point" while homelessness was rising.

The Independent previously revealed the number of families declared homeless has rocketed more than a third since 2010.

In the report, Shelter calls for the freeze on local housing allowance to be lifted immediately.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

2/20 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

3/20 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

4/20 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

5/20 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

6/20 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

7/20 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

8/20 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

9/20 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

10/20 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

11/20 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

12/20 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

13/20 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

14/20 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

15/20 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

16/20 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

17/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

18/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate with the trophy after the final match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 between Venezuela and England at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea EPA

19/20 11 June 2017 Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee celebrates winning the Elite Men Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds Danny Lawson/PA Wire

20/20 11 June 2017 Two men drink beer outside the Southwark Tavern which reopened for business today next to an entrance to Borough Market which remains closed in London Getty Images

While the Conservatives have defend the austerity measures leading to the freeze, the High Court has ruled that the household benefit cap, which includes housing benefits, is unlawful and causes "real misery for no good purpose".

Conservative ministers are now likely to be forced to change or scrap one of their flagship welfare policies, which limits the total amount of benefits a household can receive to £23,000 a year in London and £20,000 elsewhere.

The shadow Work and Pensions Secretary said Labour would "look to" end the household benefits cap if it came to power.

In its manifesto, Labour said it would reinstate housing benefits for under 21-years-old and Jeremy Corbyn pledged to end the benefits freeze, although it does not appear in the manifesto.

According to Shelter, landlords are also cherry-picking who they rent properties to, with many refusing to take those receiving benefits, fearing delayed payments.