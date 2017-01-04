The first British soldier to be killed in Iraq since 2009 may have died in an accidental shooting, just weeks after arriving in the country to help train local troops.

The Ministry of Defence is investigating the death of L/Cpl Scott Hetherington and said it was not the result of “enemy activity”.

Sources told the BBC he was killed in an accidental shooting, in what is believed to be a tragic accident near the start of his six-month deployment.

The 22-year-old, nicknamed “Snowball”, had become a father in October and was due to return home to his partner and their baby girl in Middleton, Greater Manchester, later this year.

L/Cpl Hetherington died on Monday following an incident at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, where he serving with 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

Officers said he was a member of the Blenheim Company and a Vehicle Commander in the Force Protection Platoon.

Maj-Gen Rupert Jones, Deputy Coalition Commander, said L/Cpl Hetherington died supporting Iraqi forces “defeat Daesh and so protect the United Kingdom”, without providing details of his mission.

Around 150 soldiers from the battalion have been deployed to Iraq for six months as part of a 500-strong force training Iraqi government forces and Kurdish allies to fight Isis.

Isis 'does not have the guts' to continue fight for Mosul , claims Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi

L/Cpl Hetherington’s battalion was believed to be providing protection to other British troops training local security forces in infantry skills, weapons maintenance, medical, engineering and counter IED measures.

As a member of the US-led coalition, the UK is also backing the ongoing advance on Isis’ stronghold of Mosul with air strikes.

L/Cpl Hetherington’s commanding officer, Lt-Col Rob Singleton, paid tribute to a “superb soldier and a first class leader”.

“Utterly professional and talented, he was full of character, fun and his enthusiasm was infectious,” he said.

“The Battalion has lost a huge talent and a real character. He will be missed."

L/Cpl Lynch, from the young father’s platoon, described his friend as a “top bloke”.

He added: “You could always count on him to have a laugh, and he always had an answer for everything."

Mike Penning, the armed forces minister, said an investigation had been started into the circumstances of L/Cpl Hetherington’s death.

Family and friends of the former Middleton Technology School student paid tribute to him on social media.

On Facebook, his aunt, Nicola Hetherington, said the family were “heartbroken”.

James Postlethwaite posted: “Shocked and saddened that Scott Hetherington has been taken from us all far too soon! Not a day would pass without him making you laugh or smile. Really was the light in a dark room.

"So many funny memories, one of the most genuine and biggest personalities within the battalion, amazing friend, soldier and leader amongst many other things. Had such a massive effect on so many people's lives and careers! You will never be forgotten! My heart goes out to your friends and family. RIP."

He signed off with the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment motto: Nec Aspera Terrent (Difficulties be Damned).

News of L/Cpl Hetherington’s death came as Kurdish forces confirmed a British volunteer had been killed fighting Isis in Syria.

Ryan Lock, a 20-year-old former chef from Chichester, was killed during an offensive in Raqqa province on 21 December.

He left for Syria to fight Isis in August, telling his family he would return in six months, before joining the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

