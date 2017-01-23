A toxic air alert has been issued for London after 'very high' pollution levels triggered a warning system, Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced.

Londoners have been warned the high pollution level may require them to limit strenuous physical activity, even if they are very fit.

This is the first time the top-level alert has been declared under new measures to monitor air pollution in the capital.

"The shameful state of London's toxic air today has triggered a 'very high' air pollution alert under my new air quality warning system," wrote Mr Khan in a tweet.

He urged the capital's residents to use public transport if possible and asked drivers to turn their engines off if they had to stop for more than one minute.

The alert was issued after pollution detectors in the City, Westminster, north Kensington and three sites in Camden hit very top levels, or '10/10', for tiny pollution particles in the air this morning.

Young pupils at Sir John Cass's primary school in Aldgate were kept indoors for most of the day due to pollution levels and freezing temperatures, reported the Evening Standard.

Last week, the mayor warned of a "public health emergency" as air pollution levels hit a "high peak" in central parts of the capital including Westminster and the Square Mile.