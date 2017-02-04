Activists blockade London meeting of ‘secret Neo Nazi society’

Around 80 protesters have blockaded the entrance to a central London hotel that was due to host a meeting of prominent far-right voices.

The London Forum, which London Anti-Fascists describe as a ‘neo Nazi, white supremacist’ organisation, has previously hosted notorious historian and Holocaust denier Max Weber.

An exposé of one of their previous meetings reported speakers urging the audience to “identify, counter and break Jewish-Zionist domination".

The group was due to hear from keynote speaker Jason Reza Jorjani, close associate of American white supremacist Richard Spencer, who shot to prominence when footage of his colleagues giving Nazi salutes following a speech went viral.

Also on the bill was Ian Millard, a former barrister who was barred from practising after expressing his admiration for Adolf Hitler. However, activists claim the meeting was unable to go ahead as planned after their demonstration.

We're getting reports the meeting has come to a premature end after being heavily disrupted. Thanks to everybody who joined us today! — LondonAntiFascists (@ldnantifascists) February 4, 2017

A spokesperson for London Anti-Fascists told The Independent: “These meetings are a recruiting ground for organised fascists - the kind who are happy to make Nazi salutes in public as well as the more insidious.

"Nearly every neo-Nazi protest held in London over the past few years can be linked back to this series of meetings.

“The London Forum has been running since 2012 and has expanded across the country/There are regular meetings linked to it in the South West, Wales, Yorkshire and New York. The YouTube channel which they use to promote these events has clocked up more than 500,000 views."

“We need to take direct action to shut these meetings down and prevent a fascist movement from emerging.”

The Kensington Holiday Inn declined to comment on the incident.