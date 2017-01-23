Some people see poetry in motion in a bird taking flight across a wide open sea, or a tree dancing in the wind – I see it in the clip of white nationalist Richard B Spencer being sucker-punched in the face by an anarchist.

In a moment of Fibonacci perfection, a member of the J20 black bloc emerges from the lower left-hand side of a shot of Spencer talking to camera about his Pepe the Frog lapel pin, (the anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic and anti-feminist cartoon mascot of the “alt-right”). His right arm arches upward across the frame toward Spencer’s face, and with the full weight of his body behind his clenched fist, he lands the meanest hook onto his victim’s jaw.

That landing, in my opinion, was second only to the one on the moon. Spencer stumbles to the right, followed by a scrum of cameramen with lightning reflexes, while the masked attacker springs back, temporarily stunned by his own magnificence, before running off into New York’s urban sprawl.

Opponents of “The Meme to End all Memes” say that in a democracy we should be able to vigorously debate our views free from the threat of violence. Socking one to a fascist will only serve to perpetuate divisions already present in the American body politic. To this I say: you try having a reasonable discussion with Richard Spencer.

In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump







30 show all In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump

























































1/30 President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

2/30 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington AP

3/30 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States Reuters

4/30 President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Getty

5/30 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington Reuters

6/30 resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

7/30 Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC Reuters

8/30 US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

9/30 U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC Reuters

10/30 Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers AP

11/30 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

12/30 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

13/30 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

14/30 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

15/30 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

16/30 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

17/30 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

18/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

19/30 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

20/30 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

21/30 Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Rex

22/30 Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC Rex

23/30 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Reuters

24/30 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC Getty Images

25/30 Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington Reuters

26/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

27/30 An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

28/30 A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump Reuters

29/30 Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC Rex

30/30 A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

Debate is reliant upon an exchange between two rational actors; the “alt-right”, fascists, white supremacists, identitarians, neo-Nazis, the KKK or whatever else they want to call themselves aren’t rational actors.

Take Spencer: he’s the president of a think tank called the National Policy Institute, a non-profit group, which is "dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States". It backs the creation of a "new society, an ethno-state that would be a gathering point for all Europeans" through the means of “peaceful ethnic cleansing”. Spencer doesn’t want to debate with people of colour; he wants to eradicate them from his country.

Writer Warren Ellis neatly sums it up: “Nazis do not need a hug. They do not need to be indulged. Their world doesn’t get better until you are removed from it… Their agenda is always extermination.” He continues: “They lost the right not to be punched in the face when they started spouting genocide ideologies that in living memory killed millions upon millions of people.”

Spencer denies being a Nazi, saying that: “German National Socialism is a historic movement of the past… It arose at a very particular time and had particular motives and ideas and policies and styles, and those aren’t mine.” However, a video does exist that shows Spencer leading a white nationalist crowd in salutes of: "Hail Trump!" He may not self-define as a neo-Nazi, but he sure sounds like one, and looks like one to me.

I’m not saying that we all need to go out and start training in our own anti-fascist versions of Dumbledore’s Army. To be clear this is not to encourage or incite further attacks, but none of us should lose any sleep over this particular incident. If you want to go on peaceful demonstrations like the Women’s March, go for it. If you want to sit at home and write a letter to your representative, you can do that too.

These are all tools in our political toolbox, and we need to use them all to bash neo-Nazis over the head with. They can work symbiotically: radical acts of resistance, such as smacking fascists in the face, move policy-makers closer to more peaceful and widely accepted protest movements in an attempt to quell unrest. We need to come at them from all sides.