A patient with "complex" health needs has been waiting more than three-and-a-half years to leave hospital after being declared fit for discharge, it has been revealed.

The patient, who has not been named, and who suffers from a "serious mental health condition" plus a learning disability and physical health problems, has now been in a hospital bed for 1,338 days, according to a letter sent by the Welsh Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething.

The letter, sent to Conservative Assembly member Darren Millar and shown to the Press Association, was in response to the Clwyd West representative's call for details on the longest number of bed days lost by individual patients experiencing delayed transfers of care.

In the letter, Mr Gething lists the longest delays experienced by individual patients at each of Wales's seven health boards as of January 2017, and reveals that along with the Hywel Dda University Health Board patient who has been waiting for three-and-a-half years, two other patients in the country have been stuck in hospital beds for more than a year-and-a-half each.

Mr Millar described the delays as "truly scandalous" and said it was clear that a more integrated approach between the Welsh NHS and other care providers was long overdue.

He said: "No patient should have to wait almost four years to be discharged from hospital.

"While bed blocking is extremely costly for the NHS in Wales, the real cost is the quality of life of patients for whom it affects."

The letter goes on to say that it is anticipated that the health board's clinical team anticipates being able to discharge them "in about six months".

Mr Gething wrote: "We have recently been advised that using a bespoke commissioning approach, the health board has secured a provider who is able to meet all of the patient's complex needs, subject to some structural alterations to their premises."

Two other health boards, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board (ABMU) (589 days) and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (583 days) were caring for patients who had been waiting more than a year to be discharged, according to the letter.

Commenting on the letter, a spokesman for the Welsh Government said the figures must be seen in context.

He said: "Delayed transfers of care are at their lowest level for 12 years.

"This is an exceptional achievement, especially when considered against the backdrop of increasing demand on services as our population ages.

"The patients referred to in this correspondence had complex needs associated with mental health conditions and required highly specialist – often bespoke – services to be put in place. None were occupying acute hospital beds."

Everyone the Government blames for the NHS crisis – except themselves







6 show all Everyone the Government blames for the NHS crisis – except themselves









1/6 The elderly “We acknowledge that there are pressures on the health service, there are always extra pressures on the NHS in the winter, but we have the added pressures of the ageing population and the growing complex needs of the population,” Theresa May has said. Waits of over 12 hours in A&E among elderly people have more than doubled in two years, according to figures from NHS Digital. Getty

2/6 Patients going to A&E instead of seeing their GPs Jeremy Hunt has called for a “honest discussion with the public about the purpose of A&E departments”, saying that around a third of A&E patients were in hospital unnecessarily. Mr Hunt told Radio 4’s Today programme the NHS now had more doctors, nurses and funding than ever, but explained what he called “very serious problems at some hospitals” by suggesting pressures were increasing in part because people are going to A&Es when they should not. He urged patients to visit their GP for non-emergency illnesses, outlined plans to release time for family doctors to support urgent care work, and said the NHS will soon be able to deliver seven-day access to a GP from 8am to 8pm. But doctors struggling amid a GP recruitment crisis said Mr Hunt’s plans were unrealistic and demanded the Government commit to investing in all areas of the overstretched health service. Getty Images

3/6 Simon Stevens, head of NHS England Reports that “key members” of Ms May’s team used internal meetings to accuse Simon Stevens, head of NHS England, of being unenthusiastic and unresponsive have been rejected by Downing Street. Mr Stevens had allegedly rejected claims made by Ms May that the NHS had been given more funding than required. Getty Images

4/6 Previous health policy, not funding In an interview with Sky News’s Sophy Ridge, Ms May acknowledged the NHS faced pressures but said it was a problem that had been “ducked by government over the years”. She refuted the claim that hospitals were tackling a “humanitarian crisis” and said health funding was at record levels. “We asked the NHS a while back to set out what it needed over the next five years in terms of its plan for the future and the funding that it would need,” said the Prime Minister. “They did that, we gave them that funding, in fact we gave them more funding than they required… Funding is now at record levels for the NHS, more money has been going in.” But doctors accused Ms May of being “in denial” about how the lack of additional funding provided for health and social care were behind a spiralling crisis in NHS hospitals. Getty Images

5/6 Target to treat all A&E patients within four hours Mr Hunt was accused of watering down the flagship target to treat all A&E patients within four hours. The Health Secretary told MPs the promise – introduced by Tony Blair’s government in 2000 – should only be for “those who actually need it”. Amid jeers in the Commons, Mr Hunt said only four other countries pledged to treat all patients within a similar timeframe and all had “less stringent” rules. But Ms May has now said the Government will stand by the four-hour target for A&E, which says 95 per cent of patients must be dealt with within that time frame. Getty Images

6/6 No one Mr Hunt was accused of “hiding” from the public eye following news of the Red Cross’s comments and didn’t make an official statement for two days. He was also filmed refusing to answer questions from journalists who pursued him down the street yesterday to ask whether he planned to scrap the four-hour A&E waiting time target. Sky News reporter Beth Rigby pressed the Health Secretary on his position on the matter, saying “the public will want to know, Mr Hunt”. “Sorry Beth, I’ve answered questions about this already,” replied Mr Hunt. “But you didn’t answer questions on this. You said it was over-interpreted in the House of Commons and you didn’t want to water it down. Is that what you’re saying?” said Ms Rigby. “It’s very difficult, because how are we going to explain to the public what your intention is, when you change your position and then won’t answer the question, Mr Hunt”. But the Health Secretary maintained his silence until he reached his car and got in. Getty Images

Mr Gething also wrote that the February census period had shown a reduction in delayed transfers of care for the fourth successive month.

The Labour AM said: "We continue to have lower totals than were previously seen in Wales ... this position has been achieved despite additional pressures the NHS in Wales faces through the winter months and against a backdrop of increasing demand for both health and social care services as our population ages."

Welsh Conservative shadow Health Secretary Angela Burns AM said the "shocking" figures were "a further indictment of the Welsh Labour Government's failure to process patients through hospitals and into community care within an acceptable timescale".

Joe Teape, director of operations for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: "We are unable to discuss individual patient cases, however we continue to work hard to reduce delayed transfers of care and have good relationships with our local authority and third-sector partners in providing care in the community as and when appropriate."

A spokesman for ABMU Health Board said the 589-day delay was due to waiting for adaptations to the patient's home to be completed.

He said: "ABMU Health board, working closely with local authority and other partners, strives to discharge patients from hospital as soon as they are well enough to leave, either to their own homes or to the next stage of their care.

The NHS at 60: has the dream been matched by reality?







19 show all The NHS at 60: has the dream been matched by reality?



































1/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

2/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

3/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

4/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

5/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

6/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

7/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

8/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

9/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

10/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

11/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

12/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

13/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

14/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

15/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

16/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

17/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

18/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

19/19 Nick Wilkinson/Newsteam.co.uk

"However, our overriding priority is to ensure patients are discharged into a safe environment.

"For some patients this means they will require additional support arrangements to be put in place, which can include home adaptations requiring to be carried out prior to discharge."

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board was contacted for comment.

For each health board the number of bed days lost as a result of an individual patient experiencing delayed transfer of care as of January 2017 were as follows:

Hywel Dda University Health Board: 1,338

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board: 589

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board: 583

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board: 330

Powys Teaching Health Board: 218

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board: 162

Cwm Taf University Health Board: 135

Press Association