Four men have been charged over a hit-and-run in Oldham that killed two girls on New Year's Eve.

Helina Kotlarova, 12, died at the scene, her 11-year-old cousin Zaneta Krokova died in hospital on Monday.

The pair had been holding hands as they crossed Ashton Road, near the junction with Copster Hill Road, at around 7.15pm after visiting a shop with their family when they were struck by a Peugeot 807.