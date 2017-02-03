An audience member on Question Time has claimed she changed her vote in the 2016 EU Referendum after seeing a straight banana in a shop.

During a discussion of Britain’s future after Brexit, the woman said she was in favour of staying in the EU until she came across some the governing body’s “silly” restrictions.

“I was voting remain, and at the very last minute I changed my decision and I went to leave,” she explained.

“And the reason is because I go to a supermarket, and a banana is straight. I’m just sick of the silly rules that come out of Europe.”

Panel members on the show were debating whether Britain would be economically better off after Brexit, following the Bank of England raising growth forecasts.

The woman added: "It was more than bananas, it's the fact that there's more opportunities out there that we need to see as a country."

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Host of the BBC programme David Dimbleby jokingly asked “Have the bananas changed?”

“If you go to Aldi, they’re a bit…bent,” she replied.