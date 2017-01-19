Surrey County Council has announced it will hold a referendum on whether it should increase council tax by 15 per cent to fund social care.

Councils have already raised taxes in recent years to fund social care, using a 2 per cent precept on top of the main charge. Surrey's leader blamed Government cuts and said he had been forced into the decision.

Last November the Government was warned of a "social care crisis" after more than half of local authorities with responsibility for elderly care—77 out of 152—had seen a least one residential and nursing care provider close in the preceding six months.

Surrey is home to several Cabinet members including Chancellor Philip Hammond, MP for Weybridge, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Council leader David Hodge said: "Government has cut our annual grant by £170m since 2010—leaving a huge gap in our budget.

"Demand for adults social care, learning disabilities and children’s services is increasing every year.

"So I regret, despite us finding £450m worth of savings from our annual budget, we have no choice but to propose this increase in council tax."

The hike is designed to "protect vital services," he said.