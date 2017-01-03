A man who fell from a converted pram during an organised race in Kent has died in hospital.
Francis O’Sullivan suffered a serious head injury after falling while taking part in the annual pram race in Sutton Valence, near Maidstone, on New Year’s Day.
The 52-year-old was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
His sister, Jeanette, paid tribute to the amateur racer – known as “Titch” – on Facebook: “My beautiful brother tragic accident whilst competing in the Sutton Valence pram race. Love you always and forever in our thoughts a great Brother Dad and Uncle.
“May you sleep tight and smile down on us. Sweet dreams. Love you for ever your family xx”.
Large crowds had gathered to watch the event organised by the local Queen’s Head Odd Fellows charity, which is now in its 36th year.
An eyewitness said Mr O’Sullivan was one of three men wearing RAF costumes with a pram decorated like a Spitfire.
He told KentOnline: “The three RAF guys were going a lot quicker than the pram in front of them.
“As soon as I saw them coming at that speed I thought there was going to be a crash, but I didn't think it was going to be that bad.”
A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called to High Street, Sutton Valence, at 12.33pm on 1 January 2017 after a man fell from a pram during an organised event.
“The 52-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to a London hospital. He later died at hospital at around 1am on 3 January. Next of kin are aware.
“Officers have carried out inquiries into the incident and there are no suspicious circumstances.”Reuse content