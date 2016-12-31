Sydney in Australia has become the world's latest city to celebrate the New Year by unleashing its biggest fireworks display in history.

More than a million crowded around its famed harbour and opera house to watch firecrackers and flaming starbursts fill the night's sky.

Auckland in New Zealand earlier became the first city in the world to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome in the new year.

The city celebrated the start of 2017 with a fireworks and laser display from the Sky Tower at 11am GMT.

Tonga and Samoa were among the first places in the world to welcome the new year around 10am GMT.

Australia was next, celebrating the new year at 1pm GMT.

The show will pay homage to Prince and David Bowie and will be set to a musical medley inspired by the late singers.

The seven tons of fireworks launched from barges on the harbour will also include a “Willy Wonka moment” in tribute to the late actor Gene Wilder's most famous role, fireworks co-producer Catherine Flanagan said.

Fog hits UK ahead of New Year

Australia will be followed by Japan at 3pm GMT, where temple bells will echo at midnight as families flock to shrines for the country's biggest holiday.

Beijing and Shanghai, China's two largest cities, will pass New Year's Eve at 4pm GMT in a state of security lockdown, according to Chinese media reports citing police.

Two years ago, more than 30 people died in a deadly stampede on Shanghai's waterfront, where 300,000 people had gathered to watch a planned light show.

New Year's Eve Around the World 2015







17 show all New Year's Eve Around the World 2015































1/17 Moscow Fireworks light the night sky over the Kremlin's Spasskaya tower, St.Basil's cathedral and the Red square to mark the New Year in Moscow

2/17 Sydney, Australia Fireworks above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House as over a million people throng the Harbour to bring in the New Year Copyright (c) 2016 Rex Features. No use without permission.

3/17 Aadorp, The Netherlands People watch explosions during a carbide shooting, a Dutch New Year's Eve tradition to scare off evil spirits, in Aadorp, The Netherlands EPA

4/17 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Fireworks explode near Malaysia's landmark, Petronas Towers during New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia EPA

5/17 Beijing, China A group of woman uses a mobile phone to take a picture during a New Year's Eve countdown event at the Tai Miao Temple next to the Forbidden City in Beijing AFP or licensors

6/17 Sydney, Australia Woman celebrate the coming of a new year as they wait for the annual New Years Eve fireworks display in Sydney AP

7/17 Bali, Indonesia Balinese girls in traditional costumes gather during a parade for this year's last sundown in Bali island AP

8/17 Sydney, Australia Fireworks explode over the Opera House during a pre-New Years Eve fireworks display AP

9/17 Manila, Philippines Filipino Catholic devotees jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession on New Year's eve in Manila, Philippines

10/17 Madrid, Spain A rehearsal of the chimes of the Puerta del Sol clock, a day before New Year's Eve at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid EPA

11/17 London, England The London Eye is lit up in red this evening ahead of New Year's Eve Vickie Flores/LNP

12/17 School students offer prayers for the world peace in the upcoming year of 2016 in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

13/17 New York City, USA The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is tested atop the roof of One Times Square Reuters

14/17 Bruges, Belgium The city hall on Brussels' Grand Place is illuminated during a light show, December 30, 2015 Reuters

15/17 Beijing, China Workers push a 2016 countdown clock into position during a rehearsal for a New Year's Eve countdown celebration AP

16/17 Moscow, Russia A seasonally decorated street with illuminations for Christmas and the New Year in Moscow, Russia EPA

17/17 Gaza City Palestinians celebrate the last day of the year at the sea port in Gaza City AFP/Getty

This year, a "leap second" is being added to the end of the year to compensate for a slight slowing of the Earth's rotation.

2016 is already a leap year.