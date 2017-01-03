Campaigners gathered outside hundreds of railway stations across the country to protest about train fare increases.

The largest demonstrations were planned for King’s Cross in London, Glasgow Central and Manchester Piccadilly, but smaller protests took place elsewhere.

Three campaign groups, Action for Rail, Bring Back British Rail and We Own It, came together to organise two days of action in response to an average price rise of 2.3 per cent for most passengers.

Analysis from Action for Rail, said passengers are spending six times more on fares than those in Europe. Those commuting to London from Luton pay on average £387 a month.

Passengers in Paris or Rome would pay £61 for a similar journey over the same period.

Samuel Tarry, the national political officer for the Transport Salaries Staff’s Association (TSSA), which is part of the Action for Rail coalition, told The Independent it was time to put passengers ahead of profit.

“Rail fares here are now six times higher than the rest of Europe, with many passengers paying over a month’s salary just to get to work," he said. "It's time for a rail system that puts people before profit, and instead of shareholders or the Governments of other European companies benefiting at our expense, we should take back public control of our railways for the benefit of the British commuters."

Labour/RMT Union protest at Newcastle station against increase in rail fares pic.twitter.com/Yl1ztAYlEf — Jonny Blair (@JonnyBlairITV) January 3, 2017

#Barrow Trades Union Council are holding a protest at Barrow train station as part of the Action for Rail's campaign national day of action pic.twitter.com/iIeBNDqTQu — Alex Grove (@AGroveNWEM) January 3, 2017

TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes added that any profit should be reinvested to ensure cheaper fares and upgrades for passengers.

"It's high time we stopped this annual rip-off of our passengers and take back control of our train companies for the British taxpayer,” he said.

But Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling insisted "wages are growing faster than regulated fares."

The government's "commitment to cap regulated fares in line with inflation will save annual season ticket holders an average £425 in the five years to 2020," he said.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

“To improve services, we are investing more than £40billion into our railways," he added. "This will provide passengers with better trains that are faster and more comfortable.

"We are delivering the biggest rail modernisation programme for more than a century, providing more seats and services. We have always fairly balanced the cost of this investment between the taxpayer and the passenger. On average, 97% of every £1 of a passenger's fare goes back into the railway.”