London tube strikes have closed its major underground stations, frozen entire lines and prompted gridlock at the city's busiest central road junctions.

The industrial walkout, in a dispute between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staff's Association (TSSA) over job cuts and station closures, is scheduled to end at 6pm.

But those hoping for a return to normality during the evening rush hour will be sorely disappointed.

Tube Strike causes chaos for London commuters

Transport for London is urging commuters to complete their journeys, or at least those travelling out of central London, by 6pm.

For someone looking at a potential one-hour commute to one of the home counties for example, such as Essex or Surrey, they may need to get out before 5pm.

This is because when the shifts turn over at 7pm, there will be considerably less staff on duty, forcing busy Zone 1 stations to re-shut.

"They should complete their journey by 6pm," a TfL spokesman told The Independent.

"It's likely the service will decrease once we get to 7pm."

Charlie Parker, transport sector lead at "people movement consultancy" Movement Strategies, added: “Commuters looking to travel home tonight face a tough journey.

"The peak hour is likely to extend from the usual 4.30pm - 7pm to 3pm - 8pm as travellers attempt to beat the rush. Given this, the best option for commuters today would be to leave work as quickly as possible, and leave plenty of time for travelling.

"It’s unlikely that a good service will be operating on lines this evening which have been suspended or affected by the strike scheduled today. Only travel if absolutely necessary.

"Unsurprisingly if you’re looking to get home at a sensible time, the earlier you leave the office the better. Gaining permission to travel home by 4.15pm is likely to cut disruption, however expect delays and congestion wherever you travel in London today.