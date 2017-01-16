1/22 Tunisia attack victims Janet and John Stocker, in a statement, their children described the couple as the "happiest, most loving" people who enjoyed simple pleasures and the strong love they shared after decades of marriage. "They were both young at heart and enjoyed all that life could offer, and especially enjoyed travelling to new places, exploring and appreciating local cultures, and they died together doing what they enjoyed most; sunbathing side by side," the statement said. Mr Stocker, 74, was a retired printer from Peckham and his 63-year-old wife was born in Fulham. They had five children and 10 grandchildren PA

2/22 Tunisia attack victims John Welch and Eileen Swannack, a couple in their 70s from Wiltshire, "adored" the Imperial Marhaba hotel and had been going twice a year for eight years. After desperately appealing for information on social media, Ms Swannack's granddaughter wrote on Facebook that the family received news of their deaths PA

3/22 Tunisia attack victims Denis Thwaites, 70, a former Birmingham City Football Club player, and his wife Elaine Thwaites, 69, were killed in the attack. Birmingham City FC said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of former player Denis Thwaites and his wife Elaine in the Tunisian terrorist attack." Their daughter Lindsey, who identified their bodies in Tunisia, and son-in-law Daniel Clifford, said in a statement: “Words can't express what all the family are feeling at this difficult time...we would like to take this opportunity to thank people on the ground in this horrendous situation. It was extremely hard to find out any information beforehand but now we completely understand" PA

4/22 Tunisia attack victims James McQuire, 66, a retired former marine engineer from Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire, was captain in the Boys' Brigade, a Christian youth organisation that said it was "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear of his and his wife's deaths. Ann McQuire, 63, was a former medial practice receptionist. Their son, Stuart, said: “I just don’t know what to say, I can’t speak.” The couple's minister from Cumbernauld Abronhill Church of Scotland paid tribute to them, saying they had a close family and would be sorely missed. "They had given a life of service to young people and to the church and community" PA

5/22 Tunisia attack victims Chris Dyer , a 32-year-old engineer from Watford, was on holiday with his wife Gina Van Dort when they were both shot. He died at the scene and doctors said his wife had to be prised from his dead body because she "didn't want to leave him" Instagram

6/22 Tunisia attack victims John Stollery, a 58-year-old children's social worker from Nottinghamshire, was described by his family as a special man "who made a difference and gave his best to others". He was on holiday with his wife and son when he was murdered. His wife, Cheryl, said: "We still had a long life to live with plans and dreams for our future together PA

7/22 Tunisia attack victims Lisa Burbidge, a grandmother from Whickham in Gateshead, was called the "most beautiful, amazing, caring and gentle person in our lives" by her family in a statement. "We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts," it said. "She leaves behind many family members including four fantastic grandchildren who were her world and will miss her tremendously" PA

8/22 Tunisia attack victims Carly Lovett, a 24-year-old fashion blogger from Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, was the first British victim to be named. Lincolnshire Police said it had appointed a family liaison officer to support Ms Lovett's family and police officers were positioned outside her address, while her fiance was understood to be travelling back home PA

9/22 Tunisia attack victims Claire Windass, 54, has been named by her family as one of the victims. Ms Windass and her husband Jim Windass lived in Thistlewood Court in Bransholme and were in Sousse for a week's holiday. He was sat next to her as they sunbathed but escaped unharmed and has returned home. A family statement said: "She was a warm, kind-hearted woman who made friends easily and was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed" Humberside Police

10/22 Tunisia attack victims Trudy Jones, a 51-year-old mother of four from Blackwood in Gwent, South Wales, was killed. A statement from her family read: "Our mother of all people didn't deserve this, such a caring person who put everyone else before herself. She was the rock of our family and kept us all going. None of us have a clue how we're going to cope without her." They described Ms Jones, who worked at Highfields Nursing Home, as "always willing to help others". "She'll be missed by so many people" Gwent Police

11/22 Tunisia attack victims Bruce Wilkinson, 72, a retired power station worker from Goole in Yorkshire, was also among the victims. His family issued a statement through local MP Andrew Percy saying they were "devastated" at the loss of a devoted husband, father and grandfather" PA

12/22 Tunisia attack victims Joel Richards, 19, was a student at the University of Worcester. A local football referee and keen Gaelic football player, Birmingham County FA said he had had “the world at his feet” and that he was “highly thought-of and will be sadly missed” PA

13/22 Tunisia attack victims Sue Davey, 42, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was the subject of an appeal on Twitter for information from her son, Conor Fulford, who thought he had seen her in a Sky News TV report. He tweeted that he was “sorry to tell you we lost my mother Sue Davey tonight”, adding: "Love you always mum, I've go my teddy bear you got me tonight, rest easy" PA

14/22 Tunisia attack victims Scott Chalkley, 42, was Ms Davey’s partner. His son Ross Naylor, from Derby, had also launched an online plea for any information on his father but later posted saying Mr Chalkley was “no longer with us”. Severn Trent Water, where both Ms Davey and Mr Chalkley worked, paid tribute to the couple. A spokeswoman said: “We are immensely saddened by the news about Sue and Scott. They were much-loved by their colleagues” PA

15/22 Tunisia attack victims David Thompson, a retired scientist from Tadley in Hampshire, is also believed to have been killed in the attack. The 80-year-old reportedly worked for the Atomic Weapons Establishment and was described by his neighbours as a "wonderful man" PA

16/22 Tunisia attack victims Patrick Evans, believed to be aged 78, was killed alongside his son Adrian and his 19-year-old grandson Joel Richards. Joel's 16-year-old brother, Owen, survived the attack PA

17/22 Tunisia attack victims Adrian Evans, 44, worked for Sandwell Council in the West Midlands as a manager in the gas services department. Council leader Darren Cooper said he was a “very popular and long-serving employee” and his colleagues were “absolutely devastated” PA

18/22 Tunisia attack victims Christopher Bell, from Leeds, died in the attack along his wife Sharon. Their family issued a statement saying they were "deeply saddened" and knew little about their deaths but were "working with the authorities to gather as much information as possible" PA

19/22 Tunisia attack victims Mrs Bell, a care manager, was described by colleagues as a "caring, loving woman" who "spent her life looking after other people", while Mr Bell was fondly remembered as a "much loved" member of staff in the ticket office at Leeds railway station PA

20/22 Tunisia attack victims Stuart Cullen, 52, from the Lowestoft area of Suffolk, is believed to have died instantly. His wife, who was with him, was injured but survived and has returned to the UK PA

21/22 Tunisia attack victims William, 51 and Lisa Graham, 50, a Scottish couple from Perthshire, were on holiday to celebrate Mrs Graham's 50th birthday. Mr Graham's sister, Lindsay, said that the family received the news they feared after an agonising wait PA