The Victoria and Albert Museum in London was evacuated following a security alert, police have said.

Police were called to the museum in Knightsbridge at around 3pm and the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Independent.

However, the incident has now been "stood down" as no security threat was found, according to the spokesperson.

At the V&A Museum in Knightsbridge, they just evacuated and called in 3 vans of police. Be safe and vigilant pic.twitter.com/S6f2ReDmpI — Sumito Ahuja (@tsumamee) January 3, 2017

“Cordons and museum will be reopened shortly,” wrote Kensington and Chelsea Police on Twitter.

Roads around the museum were blocked during the alert as specialist officers searched the premises.

An ice rink outside the Natural History Museum, adjacent to the V&A, was also closed temporarily due to the security alert, but has now reopened.

"Watching the Victoria and Albert museum get evacuated due to bomb threat. Lots of yelling but no running. All roads blocked too," wrote Twitter user Elliot White.

"Ballet dance class that was evacuated now practising in the street. Very sweet. Wish I knew what was happening in the museum though," they wrote.

The Victoria and Albert Museum, founded in 1852, is the world's largest museum of decorative arts and design and its permanent collection holds more than 4.5 million objects.