Thousands of people are set to march on Parliament to protest against the Conservative government.

Demonstrators from across the UK will descend on Westminster on Saturday in a "show of strength and solidarity" against Prime Minister Theresa May.

Labour figures John McDonnell and Diane Abbott will speak to crowds at the rally organised by the People's Assembly Against Austerity, along with the general secretary of the Unite Union Len McCluskey and writer Owen Jones.

More than 9,000 people said they were planning to attend on the protest's Facebook page, A further 22,000 also expressed interest the event.

"Theresa May called the General Election to gain a bigger majority, and despite massive media bias in favour of the Conservatives, she failed spectacularly to deliver on that," organisers wrote on the social media site.

"Now the Tories are in chaos trying to prop up a Government with the deeply conservative and regressive Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)."

They said that everyone was "invited to come together in one massive show of strength and solidarity."

They added: "We're marching against a Government committed to austerity, cuts and privatisation. We're marching for a decent health service, education system, housing, jobs and living standards for all."

Drum and bass DJ Shy FX, bands Peace and Wolf Alice, and musician Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly will appear at the "Not One More Day" protest.

Activists will assemble at the BBC's Broadcasting House in west London at noon before marching to Parliament, with unions bussing in protesters from across the UK, including Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle.

Demonstrators will hold a minute's silence for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster and a minute's applause for emergency services.

The People's Assembly Against Austerity formed in 2013 to campaign against government cuts.