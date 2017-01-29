Boris Johnson confirms exemption for British citizens from Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'

Boris Johnson has confirmed that most British citizens will be exempt from Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'.

Under the assurance received from figures in Mr Trump's administration almost all UK nationals would be exempt, except dual citizens travelling to the US directly from one of seven listed countries.

Theresa May told ministers to seek the assurance in a bid to stem the political fall-out from her initial refusal to condemn the ban, intensified by her bid to seek extremely close relations with the new President.

But it is unclear if the concession will be enough to quell anger over the Trump flagship policy, much of which was targeted at its discriminatory nature rather than the effect on Britons alone.

Mr Trump’s plan is to temporarily ban travellers coming into the US from a group of predominantly Muslim countries – Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

But a Foreign Office statement said Mr Johnson had clarified matters after speaking to the new administration. It added: "The only dual nationals who might have extra checks are those coming from one of the seven countries themselves – for example a UK-Libya dual national coming from Libya to the US.

"The US has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the expeditious processing of all travellers from the United Kingdom."

Downing Street sources had said the calls to America showed how seriously Ms May was taking the issue and that she was "absolutely determined" to respond to fears about the ban.

The Government’s action comes after Ms May repeatedly refused to comment on Mr Trump’s policy at a press conference in Turkey on Saturday, leading to accusations that she is putting good relations with Mr Trump and the hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal ahead of human rights.

Theresa May congratulates Donald Trump on 'stunning election victory'

Before the exemption was announced, Tory MP Sarah Wollaston said the President should not be allowed to address either House of Parliament on his pending state visit as a result of the policy. She was backed by other Tories including Heidi Allen and ex-foreign minister Alistair Burt.

Labour was planning a move to summon Mr Johnson to Parliament to account for the Government's approach on Monday. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has also called for Mr Trump's state visit to be postponed until the Muslim-country ban is lifted.

Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, joined calls to cancel Mr Trump's planned state visit until he repeals the ban.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said his visit would be 'placing the Queen in an impossible position of welcoming a man who is banning British citizens purely on grounds of their faith'.

London's Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan said Mr Trump should only be invited for a state visit when he lifts his 'shameful' travel ban.