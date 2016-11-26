Labour vows to fight for environmentally friendly Brexit

Labour has vowed to fight any attempts to weaken European Union-imposed environmental laws after Brexit.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer will demand that all existing EU green laws are put into a new Act of Parliament, saying it would then be harder for future governments to U-turn on them.

Environmentalists have expressed concerns that leaving the EU will allow the climate-sceptic wing of the Conservative party to bring about a “bonfire” of green regulations, since more than 70 per cent of environmental safeguarding is regulated by the European Parliament.

In a speech to Labour environmentalists, Sir Keir will call for stronger protections for EU law than those proposed in the Government's Great Repeal Bill plan.

He will say: “A hard Brexit – removed from the single market and outside of common regulations and minimum standards – could be hugely damaging for our environment, our climate and our wider politics and society.

“Labour will fight for a Brexit deal that puts the economy, jobs and living standards first and makes sure there is no watering down of key environmental protections or standards.

“We will call for all existing EU environmental laws to be put into primary legislation through a new Act of Parliament.

"This would make it far harder for future governments to weaken environmental legislation.

"And it would enshrine EU minimum standards in UK law.”

The Government's plan for a Great Repeal Bill will convert existing EU law into domestic law “wherever practical”, yet the process could weaken environmental standards because green laws may be transferred to secondary legislation rather than a full Act of Parliament.

Sir Keir will add: “We should make the case for more progressive, more ambitious domestic environmental policy too. Not to match EU standards but to go beyond them.”

The UK is currently on course to cut emissions by only half the amount needed by 2030

Climate change: It's "game over" for planet earth

A report by the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) in October said there was an urgent need for action and that targets to reduce carbon emissions “must continue to be met after the UK has left the EU”.

The CCC warned that a failure to switch to an energy efficient and green economy could cause economic problems, as British companies would struggle to sell their products in Europe.

Fears that the UK will not retain needed environmental protections after Brexit have been encouraged by a series of Conservative U-turns on green policy.

Having once championed itself as the “greenest government ever”, the Conservatives have now slashed subsidies for onshore wind and solar power; scrapped the zero carbon homes standard; ended an incentive for home insulation; and reversed its promise to exclude national parks from fracking.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Theresa May has sent mixed messages on global warming, abolishing the government’s department for energy and climate change as soon as she assumed office and replacing it with the department for business, energy and industrial strategy.

But her Government has also signed up to tough to cut emissions and Business Secretary Greg Clark – whose now presides over the issue of climate change – has said the UK will “continue to play our part in the transition to a global low-carbon economy”.

Britain’s forthcoming departure from the EU raises further questions about how the burden of reducing carbon emissions, agreed in the Paris accord, will be shared among European governments.

Now that the UK is leaving the EU, it is thought the only way for the bloc to reach its overall goal for cutting carbon emissions will be by increasing the burden on the remaining 27 countries.

Additional reporting by Press Association