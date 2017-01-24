The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Theresa May to bring forward a piece of legislation for Parliament to trigger Brexit that is only "very short indeed" .

Ministers favoured a short bill as it could act to limit the breadth of the debate in Parliament that precedes a vote and make it harder for opposition MPs to amend the legislation.

Critics have indicated they may challenge any move to trigger Article 50 and start the Brexit process on a piece of legislation that is too narrow.

The judgement said: "What form such legislation should take is entirely a matter for Parliament.

"But, in the light of a point made in oral argument, it is right to add that the fact that Parliament may decide to content itself with a very brief statute is nothing to the point.

"There is no equivalence between the constitutional importance of a statute, or any other document, and its length or complexity. A notice under article 50(2) could no doubt be very short indeed, but that would not undermine its momentous significance."