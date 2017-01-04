The Government is set to name senior Foreign Office official Sir Tim Barrow as its new ambassador to the European Union.

Sir Tim, currently the Whitehall department's Political Director, is on course to replace Sir Ivan Rogers after his shock resignation this week.

The appointment is a win for Boris Johnson's department which has been pushing for a "Foreign Office lifer" with good diplomatic experience to take up the role.

After it was officially confirmed, Sir Tim said: "I look forward to joining the strong leadership team at the Department for Exiting the EU and working with them and the talented staff at UKRep to ensure we get the right outcome for the United Kingdom as we leave the EU.”

Sir Tim first joined the FCO in 1986 and is the former ambassador to Russia. He has also held several roles relating to the European Union.

The experience gained in his current post, where he manages the Government's foreign policy objectives across the globe, will be crucial to handling the highly-charged Brexit talks set to begin in two months when Theresa May triggers Article 50.

Mr Johnson said Sir Tim had been "invaluable" since he arrived at the department, adding: "He is just the man to get the best deal for the UK and will lead UKRep with the same skill and leadership he has shown throughout his career. I wish him all the best.”

The diplomat's extensive EU experience has seen him work as the First Secretary at UKRep, which represents the British Government in Brussels, and as the UK's representative to the Political and Security Committee of the European Union.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "A seasoned and tough negotiator, with extensive experience of securing UK objectives in Brussels, he will bring his trademark energy and creativity to this job - working alongside other senior officials and ministers to make a success of Brexit."

Sir Ivan quit while delivering a veiled attack on Britain's Brexit negotiating strategy, urging his colleagues in Brussels to challenge "muddled thinking and...speak truth to power".

Tory Brexit backers had welcomed the resignation of Sir Ivan and called for someone more in tune with the Government's thinking. Dominic Raab MP claimed Sir Ivan's "heart hasn't really been in Brexit" and his resignation would be "quietly, cautiously and respectfully welcomed at the top of government".