Hundreds of thousands of elderly British people living in EU countries could find themselves in a “very difficult situation” if they fall ill after Brexit.

The lack of reciprocal healthcare agreements between the UK and EU countries such as Spain, which is home to more than 100,000 British pensioners, risks leaving patients who cannot afford private treatment in limbo, heard the Health Select Committee.

UK citizens who have lived abroad for many years are not eligible for NHS care, so they would not be able to return temporarily to Britain for treatment, said Jane McHale, professor of health law at the University of Birmingham.

“They could indeed find themselves in a very, very difficult situation,” she said. “It will need to be sorted out, otherwise there will be practical problems.”

Many pensioners living abroad may have no choice but to return permanently to Britain after the country leaves the EU, campaigners have warned.

Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was “absolutely essential” a system is put in place after Brexit for UK pensioners living in other EU states.

“A lot of these people are there on very low incomes, they are aged, and so they’re likely to have health problems in the future,” he said.

Theresa May sits in House of Lords to hear Brexit debate

“[If] there is no appropriate system in place for Brexit day plus one and beyond, those people will come back to the UK and be a further burden on housing resources and a further burden on healthcare and social services resources of this country,” said Professor McKee.

“I can’t see that the Government or anybody in Parliament is going to want that.

“We’re talking possibly of a figure between 100,000 and 300,000 people being forced to return in a state of poverty to this country.”

People who receive a British pension can access free or reduced cost medical treatment in EU countries with the cost reimbursed by the UK government.

They can currently access NHS treatment on a temporary visit to the UK using a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) – but both of these schemes are unlikely to continue after the UK leaves the European single market.

Out of 310,000 UK nationals in Spain, 106,610 were claiming a UK state pension, according to the Department for Work and Pensions. There are also 133,250 UK pensioners living in Ireland.

Theresa May has said she wants to guarantee the status of EU nationals living in Britain, if reciprocal arrangements can be made to protect the rights of the some 1.2 million UK nationals believed to live in the EU.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Christopher Chantery, chair of a group who represents British nationals living in France, told the Committee the UK was “turning its back” on its citizens who had chosen to make lives abroad.

They could find that “the UK no longer pays for the cover that you’ve contributed to all your working life in the UK; the host country won’t do it, because you haven’t contributed to that system. That’s why the Europe-wide system exists in the way it does,” he said.

“They can’t get anything from the host country; the home country, the UK, turns its back on you and says ‘no, we’re doing Brexit, so we’re going to cut you off with nothing’”.