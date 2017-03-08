  1. News
Budget 2017 live: Chancellor breaks Tory manifesto pledge with tax rises

Follow all the latest updates and reaction after Philip Hammond's first Budget

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog with all the latest lines and reaction from the Chancellor's 2017 Budget.

Philip Hammond broke a Conservative manifesto pledge not to raise National Insurance contributions.

He also announced £2bn over three years for social care, cut growth forecasts from next year and introduced a sugar tax.

He cracked a string of jokes throughout the speech - but not everyone was amused.

 

 

 

 

