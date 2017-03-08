Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog with all the latest lines and reaction from the Chancellor's 2017 Budget.
Philip Hammond broke a Conservative manifesto pledge not to raise National Insurance contributions.
He also announced £2bn over three years for social care, cut growth forecasts from next year and introduced a sugar tax.
He cracked a string of jokes throughout the speech - but not everyone was amused.
- Hammond breaks manifesto pledge with National Insurance rise
- Hammond insists 'we are party of NHS' with £2bn for social care
- Corbyn attacks 'too little, too late' on social care crisis
- Growth forecasts slashed for Budget years
- New sugar tax confirmed to fight obesity
- Extra 20% tax slapped on using your phone abroad
- Three measures to ease business rate burden - amounting to cuts of £435m
- Stock markets and pound take Budget in their stride
- Usually grey Chancellor wisecracks his way through speech
- Budget at a glance: Everything you need to know
