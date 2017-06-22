Jeremy Corbyn has overtaken Theresa May for the first time in a poll asking who would make the best prime minister.

The YouGov survey for The Times found that 35 per cent of respondents thought the Labour leader would make the country's best leader.

Ms May was a point behind on 34 per cent, while 30 per cent said they were unsure.

It is the first time Mr Corbyn has beaten Ms May since she became prime minister and this despite the Tories being more than 20 points ahead of Labour when Ms May called for a general election in April.

A similar poll conducted on the eve of the general election, found that 43 per cent of people thought Ms May would make the best prime minister, while 32 per cent opted for Mr Corbyn and 26 per cent were unsure.

A total of 1,670 people took part in the latest poll.

The news is another blow for Ms May, who was heavily criticised after the Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority.

The Tories fell short of a majority in the general election and it is now expected they will be running a minority government via a non-binding agreement with the DUP.

In the last week, the Prime Minister was also attacked for her response to the Grenfell Tower fire and she offered a personal and public apology to families caught up in the disaster.

The findings come after another survey by the Survation found Labour was polling at 45 per cent, six points ahead of the Tories, who were lagging behind at 39 per cent.

The poll conducted for the Mail on Sunday showed a swing of eight points in Labour's favour since the general election on 8 June.