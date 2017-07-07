Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are to meet for the first time today amid violent protest in Hamburg as the two leaders hold a full bilateral meeting, which will include a photocall and public comments.

The timing of the meeting, which according to the White House’s schedule will start at 2.45pm, would mean the two leaders would be unlikely to take part in the working session on energy and climate change. Russia’s news agency Interfax said the meeting was at 3pm, UK time, which might allow them to attend the start.

The climate change question is the most contentious facing the summit, with Donald Trump having removed the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, to the widespread condemnation of international leaders.

All eyes will be looking out for the now widely ridiculed Trump handshake, through which a growing number of US congressman and world leaders have had their arms and whole bodies wrenched in President Trump’s direction.

Hamburg police have already asked for reinforcements to deal with widespread protesting, including the burning out of cars.

After the meeting Mr Putin is expected to speak again about the need for more global cooperation to combat terrorism.

The Russian President has already met representatives from the other “BRIC” countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) and called for more efforts for G20 countries to work together to defeat terrorism. Moscow, he said, would issue a call to “jointly neutralise political, economic, social and ideological conditions allowing the expansion of terrorism.”

He added: “No nation can deal with this evil on its own and offer a reliable protection to its citizens.”