The Tories have dropped changes to the triple lock for pensions and winter fuel payments in order to secure a deal for a with the Northern Irish DUP for a working majority.

Theresa May said the DUP and the Conservative Party "share many values" and the agreement was "a good one".

Outside Downing Street, the DUP leader, Arlene Foster, said a £1.5bn funding package for Northern Ireland has been secured as part of the deal.

The money will be used to boost the region's economy and invest in new infrastructure, health, education and other sectors, she said.

She added that the funding would "address the unique circumstances" of Northern Ireland and the impact on its people.

UK-wide, the pensions triple lock will also stay in place and there will be no means-testing of winter payments.

