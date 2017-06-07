Stars line up to urge young people to get out and vote on election day

Some of the UK music industries' biggest names have united to urge their fans to head to the polling booths on 8 June.

As the final ComRes poll for The Independent predicts Theresa May will win the biggest landslide singe Margaret Thatcher, stars such as Two Door Cinema Club and Yungen urge young people to get out and vote to make sure the Conservatives take their views seriously.

Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party are currently 57 points ahead of the Tories among people aged 18-24, according to the latest YouGov poll, but only 57 per cent of them say they are guaranteed to vote.

This is compared with 66 per cent of 50 to 64-year-olds and 75 per cent of over 60s.

As a result all major parties have been historically keen to court older voters, who they can rely on to go out and vote.

Many of the artists asked by The Independent to contribute, simply called upon anyone who registered to make sure they go to their local polling station.

But others, like Chloe from INHEAVEN, reminded us of the sacrifices that were made so women could have the right to vote and Yungen said he too had not been interested in voting before this election but he realised that it will affect his entire future.

If you’re unsure about anything related to the General Election you can check out this advice from the Electoral Commission, below:

Polling stations will be open 7am until 10pm on polling day (8 June).

To vote at the UK general election you must be registered to vote and:

18 years of age or over on polling day

be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen

be resident at an address in the UK (or a UK citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years)

not be legally excluded from voting

The deadline to register to vote was Monday 22 May. It is now too late to register to vote at the UK general election on 8 June.

If you registered to vote before the deadline, your local electoral registration office will contact you to let you know when you are registered or if they have any questions.

WHO AM I VOTING FOR?

The UK is divided into 650 constituencies, each with one Member of Parliament (MP).

You vote for one MP to sit in the UK Parliament in Westminster and represent your constituency.

To vote:

You will receive one ballot paper.

You should mark an ‘X’ against the one candidate you want to elect to represent your constituency.

If you make a mistake you can ask the polling staff to give you another ballot paper.

When votes are counted, the candidate who receives the most votes is elected as MP for your constituency.

Voters in Northern Ireland - don't forget to bring a correct form of photo ID when you go to vote.