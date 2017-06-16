The Government has been accused of an “unacceptable” failure by Jeremy Corbyn after a promise made just 24 hours earlier to rehouse all Grenfell fire victims near their old homes began to crumble.

On a day when thousands of people took to the streets to demand answers and justice over the deadly blaze, the Labour leader said ministers had a duty to stick to their guarantee, but officials attempting to find places for those displaced gave the impression of being overwhelmed.

Demonstrators chanting “justice for Grenfell” and “May must go” marched from the Home Office to Downing Street, while a separate rally made its way from Kensington and Chelsea council headquarters to the burnt out shell of the 24-storey tower.

Earlier, hundreds gathered at the town hall, where scores forced their way into the building, to deliver a list of demands, including the immediate rehousing of all victims within the borough.

Grefnell Tower fire protest reaches Downing Street

The Government admitted it may be necessary to push some residents out across the capital, despite Communities Secretary Sajid Javid having repeated the promise to keep people local hours earlier.

The Prime Minister sought to undo bad publicity from her failure to meet residents on a site trip on Thursday, by finally visiting victims in a London hospital.

She later, under heavy policy guard, visited St Clement’s Church, a community hub that has been offering support to residents since the fire, but was greeted by angry crowds, who shouted “coward” and “shame on you” as she left via a side door, again, without facing the public.

Inside the church, the Prime Minister announced a £5m fund for emergency supplies, food and clothing. She said residents would be rehomed within three weeks “as far as possible within the borough, or in neighbouring boroughs”, but stopped short of guaranteeing they would not be sent further afield.

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







45 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire























































































1/45 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

2/45 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

3/45 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

4/45 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

5/45 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

6/45 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

7/45 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

8/45 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

9/45 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

10/45 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

11/45 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

12/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

13/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

14/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

15/45 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

16/45 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

17/45 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

18/45 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

19/45 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

20/45 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

21/45 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

22/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

23/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

24/45 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

25/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

26/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

27/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

28/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

29/45 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

30/45 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

32/45 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

33/45 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

34/45 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

35/45 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/45 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty Images

37/45 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

38/45 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

39/45 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/45 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

41/45 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

42/45 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

43/45 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

44/45 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

45/45 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

She added that “some people may actually want to go to another part of London where perhaps they have a greater support network”.

Earlier, Londoners confronted and shouted at a Tory cabinet minister at the scene of the fire, while Ms May’s chief of staff fled reporters asking why he had failed to undertake a called-for safety review.

With rehousing victims a main priority, Mr Corbyn told The Independent: “It is absolutely critical that all the residents of Grenfell Tower are rehoused in the community they love.

Grenfell Tower Fire: Theresa May leaves church to chants of 'coward'

“It is unacceptable that at this time of intense stress and trauma for them, the council and the Government are not able to guarantee this. The entire community has been affected by the fire and are looking to the country to assist in their hour of need. We must not let them down.

“All those made homeless by the fire must be housed in the borough, using all methods possible to make this happen, including, if necessary, requisitioning empty properties.”

His call was echoed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who wrote an open letter to Theresa May demanding that she confirm “as a matter of urgency” that everyone from Grenfell Tower and other evacuated properties “will be rehoused locally immediately".

“Although additional local authority resilience arrangements have been activated today to provide additional leadership to the local operation, I would urge the Government to provide all necessary assistance and satisfy itself that the operation is functioning to the standard local residents have the right to expect.”

The Mayor also said the public could not "afford to wait years for the outcome" of the full public inquiry announced earlier in the week by the Prime Minister, and demanded a timeline on how long it would take to check existing buildings thought to be at risk of similar fires.

He also asked that the local community were given as much information as possible on the number of victims and identities. Police have confirmed at least 30 are dead, but there are still more than 70 unaccounted for. During the town hall protest, locals chanted "not 17", referencing an early death toll released by police.

The missing people from Grenfell Tower







23 show all The missing people from Grenfell Tower











































1/23 Jeremiah, son of Zainab Dean

2/23 Zainab Dean

3/23 Malek Belkadi

4/23 Tamzin Belkadi

5/23 Rania Ibrham

6/23 Jessica Urbano

7/23 Yasin el-Wahabi and Nurhada el-Wahabi

8/23 Ali Yawar Jafari

9/23 Anthony Disson

10/23 Mohamed 'Saber' Neda

11/23 Mariem Elgwahry

12/23 Hesham Rahman

13/23 Mohamednur 'Mo' Tuccu

14/23 Hamid Kani

15/23 Mary Mendy

16/23 Sheila Smith

17/23 Khadija Saye

18/23 Berikti Habtom (L) was still missing according to her sister Arsiema Alula (R)

19/23 Ligaya Moore

20/23 Dennis Murphy

21/23 Nadia Choucair

22/23 Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi

23/23 Sakineh Afraseiabi and Fatima Afraseiabi

On Friday morning Communities Secretary Mr Javid was asked if he could guarantee that everyone affected by the blaze would stay locally, replying: “Absolutely. We will keep that guarantee.”

He added: “I think it is hugely important for local people, goodness knows they’ve gone through so much and no one can add to that by asking them to move from their local area.”

But by the afternoon Kensington and Chelsea Council said 110 households had been given temporary accommodation, and that while it was working to find more the situation was difficult.

A spokesman said: “While we will try do our utmost to ensure those affected remain in or near the borough, given the number of households involved, it is possible the council will have to explore housing options that may become available in other parts of the capital.”

Residents staying in temporary accommodation said they felt “abandoned” by the Government, and expressed deep concern that they did not know where they were going to be rehomed.

Genet Shawo, 38, who lost her five-year-old son Isaac in the blaze, said she was staying in hotels, but has not been told where she is supposed to live next.

She said: “I need a place in the area. My son is going to school in the Borough. They haven’t said anything yet, it’s day by day. They called today and said it’s another hotel. But I need to be in one place, I can’t move every day. I need that today. I don’t know how long I’ll be in the place I’m in tonight.

“Where is the Government?"

Ms Shawo’s sister Maseret added: “She needs somewhere to stay. Yesterday she was in a hotel near Ladbroke Grove station. Today she has to move to another hotel in High Street Kensington. It’s not local – we have to be around here, we don’t have a car.

“It’s painful. Family have come from all over to help. But even in this hard time, the council has to do something.”

Larry Castro, 60, who has lived in Grenfell Tower for 26 years has been staying in a hotel in Earl’s Court since the blaze.

“I’m angry,” he said. “The fire spread so quickly, like they’d put gasoline on it. The Government, until now they have offered no support. They’ve given us £500. But that’s nothing. We can buy trousers. We said we’ll wait, but when will we know? When? They won’t give us an exact date.

“[Theresa May’s visit] is not enough.”

Protests outside Downing Street on Friday evening (Getty Images)

Father Alan Everett, the vicar at St Clement’s, said it was “hugely important” for families to stay in the local area.

“There are tight networks here,” he said. “There was a promise they would be able to stay in the local area, but how many options there actually are remains to be seen to enable that to happen.

“There's an area that's been evacuated including the surrounding accommodation. Grenfell Tower will eventually have to be demolished, and something else will be built. I have no idea how long that will take, so the people who have to be rehoused, that will take some time. Whether people be able to be rehoused on a temporary basis locally is an open question.”

Reece Saint, 23, who lives two streets away, said: “I don’t understand why Theresa May came. She’s abandoned all communities like this, not just here. It’s different class people that are suffering. I know four or five people from Grenfell Tower who are dead. I don’t know anyone who survived.”

Grenfell tower fire







44 show all Grenfell tower fire





















































































1/44 Falling burning debris at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower Guilhem Baker/LNP

2/44 Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire Getty Images

3/44 London Fire Brigade said there has been a number of fatalities from the blaze Rex Features

4/44 The fire was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday and continued into the morning Rex Features

5/44 A local resident sees the fire over the rooftops @Ebajgora

6/44 A firefighter reacts at the scene of the blaze Getty Images

7/44 Residents watch as the blaze continues Getty Images

8/44 More than 200 firefighters have been fighting the blaze PA

9/44 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a major incident Getty Images

10/44 Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block of flats Getty Images

11/44 A woman runs to assist paramedics working at the fire at the Grenfell Tower Getty Images

12/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning Getty Images

13/44 Fire fighters tackle the 24-storey building in West London Getty Images

14/44 Ambulances are stationed nearby Getty Images

15/44 Paramedics arrive with oxygen Getty Images

16/44 Emergency services believe it will take some time to establish the cause of the fire

17/44 Tens of people have been taken to five different hospitals across London Getty Images

18/44 A man comforts a boy after the tower block was severely damaged Reuters

19/44 Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground nearby Reuters

20/44 Firefighters are stationed at the building Getty Images

21/44 Smoke engulfs Grenfell tower Rex Features

22/44 Lots of people donating water, food and clothing to St Clement's church for the residents of Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Samuel Osborne

23/44 A man speaks to a fire fighter after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

24/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a range of injuries EPA

25/44 A resident of Grenfell Tower is trapped as smoke billows from the window after a fire engulfed the building Getty Images

26/44 A distressed, trapped man waves an item of clothing from his window, at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in Latimer Road Guilhem Baker/LNP

27/44 Members of the emergency services work at the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in Latimer Road Getty Images

28/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze EPA

29/44 Fire fighters tackle the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

30/44 The burnt facade of Grenfell Tower, the night after the fire in Latimer Road, West London REUTERS/Neil Hall

31/44 Local residents gather at a community centre near Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road REUTERS/Toby Melville

32/44 A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London AP

33/44 Police and rescue services operate near the fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in Latimer Road EPA

34/44 A man stands amid debris on the A40 after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London REUTERS/Toby Melville

35/44 A view of the empty A40 highway after it was closed in both directions, due to the proximity of the fire at Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road EPA

36/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

37/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

38/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

39/44 Provisions on tables at the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA

40/44 Beds are laid out in the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA Wire

41/44 A pile of donated clothes, sleeping bags and water lie next to a police cordon near the burning the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

42/44 Signs asking for donations are seen outside the Notting Hill methodist Chruch Getty Images

43/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

44/44 A man is rescued by fire fighters after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

On a day when angry residents stormed Kensington Town Hall and protesters shouted at the Prime Minister, Mr Saint warned that demonstrations could turn soon violent.

“Now it’s all love and prayer, but soon it will turn into, maybe like a war zone. Riots might start, worse than before,” he said.

Tensions on the ground boiled over in the afternoon as protesters outside the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea headquarters stormed the building. Hundreds of people, gathered outside the town hall, said they wanted answers before surging towards the building's entrance.

Police, including a number of mounted officers, arrived at the town hall after the disturbance.

Having initially entered the building, protesters were called back away from the foyer by an organiser, Mustafa Mansour, who urged them to remain calm.

A disturbance briefly broke out near a different exit to the building, reportedly as police tried to escort council staff out. Bystanders told The Independent that two people who emerged from the town hall were punched.

People gathered in the lobby shouted “we need answers” and “we need to be heard”. A young woman at the top of the stairs urged peaceful protest.

“There's going to be no violence, but we're staying here until we get answers,” she said.

The crowd then chanted “we want justice” and “you left them there to die”.

Grenfell Tower fire: Hundreds storm Kensington Town Hall

Once the crowd dispersed, people made their way up to Notting Hill and towards the site of the tower. Throughout the march chants of “justice” had rippled up the crowd.

“We are here today because you must look at that building with tears streaming down your face,” one woman told the group as they neared the foot of the tower.

Pausing, the hundreds fell silent for a moment before breaking into applause and cheers for those killed.

“We need answers and we need answers now,” another man said through a megaphone.

“This should not be happening in the United Kingdom, this should never happen.”

Other demonstrations spread throughout the capital, with around 1,400 descending on Whitehall, shouting: “May must go.” Others performed a sit-down protest at Oxford Circus and gathered outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House.

Chris Imafidon, whose home overlooks Grenfell Tower, gave an emotional address to the crowd heading for Downing Street, holding a poster for one of the young children missing in one hand and a scorched piece of cladding in the other.

He said: “I'm not here because I support the Tories, Labour or Liberals.

”I'm here because this child ... on Tuesday went to bed and now nobody knows where this child is.“