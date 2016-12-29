Theresa May has distanced herself from outgoing US president Barack Obama's hardline stance on Israel.

In comments which appeared more in tune with the outlook being taken by president-elect Donald Trump, the Prime Minister said it was wrong to focus on single issues like settlement building. Instead the wider peace process should be the aim.

After US secretary of state John Kerry branded the Israeli government as the "most right wing in history", Downing Street said it was "not appropriate" to attack the composition of the administration of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The comments came after Mr Kerry accused the Israeli government of undermining attempts at a two state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians by continuing to build settlements in the West Bank.

The US took the unusual step of abstaining in a United Nations Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories.

While the UK said it opposed such developments in the occupied territories, Number 10 made clear a more broadly-ranged approach was needed to encourage peace.

"The British Government continues to believe that the only way to a lasting peace in the Middle East is through a two-state solution. We continue to believe that the construction of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is illegal, which is why we supported UN Security Council Resolution 2334 last week," a spokesman for the Prime Minister said.

1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

3/10 Getty Images

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

"But we are also clear that the settlements are far from the only problem in this conflict. In particular, the people of Israel deserve to live free from the threat of terrorism, with which they have had to cope for too long.

"We do not, therefore, believe that the way to negotiate peace is by focusing on only one issue, in this case the construction of settlements, when clearly the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is so deeply complex.

"And we do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically-elected government of an ally. The Government believes that negotiations will only succeed when they are conducted between the two parties, supported by the international community."