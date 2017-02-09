Jeremy Corbyn has accused the BBC of peddling “fake news” after being challenged on persistent rumours he was preparing to quit as Labour leader.

Denying the reports, Mr Corbyn told a presenter on BBC Breakfast that speculative stories belonged on “imadeitupyesterday.com”.

Calling claims he was considering stepping down amid allegations he is damaging his party “absolute nonsense”, he added: “I’m really surprised the BBC is reporting fake news. There is no news. There is no news.”

Mr Corbyn’s use of one of Donald Trump’s key phrases, commonly used to refer to unfavourable coverage by the “mainstream media”.

The US President was angered by questioning from the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, during a press conference with Theresa May last month, asking the Prime Minister: “This was your choice of question? There goes that relationship.”

Ms May also used one of her new ally’s sound bites during Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday, accusing Labour of peddling “alternative facts”.

The party is facing a fresh wave of defiance from the front bench over Brexit, with Clive Lewis quitting as shadow Business Secretary to defy a three-line whip to oppose the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

He joined 51 of his Labour colleagues to vote against the Government while 13 did not vote.

Conservatives seized on Labour's turmoil over the vote to back the start of Britain's divorce talks with the EU to claim the Opposition was “hopelessly divided”.

Asked about the rebellion by some of his MPs, Mr Corbyn told the BBC: “No, it's not a disaster.”

Pressed about claims that he would have to reconsider his position in a year if his poll ratings had not improved, Mr Corbyn replied: “We are demanding social justice in Britain. That's what the Labour Party exists for, that's what I'm leading the party for and that's what I'm going to continue doing.”

Additional reporting by PA