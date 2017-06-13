Jeremy Corbyn receives standing ovation on return to House of Commons

Jeremy Corbyn was given a standing ovation by Labour MPs as he returned to the House of Commons, having led his party to an unexpectedly strong showing in the general election.

It was the first parliamentary sitting since last week's general election which saw the Conservatives lose their Parliamentary majority and Labour surge in the polls.

Mr Corbyn grinned as he made his way to the front of the Opposition benches on Tuesday, to the sound of applause from his MPs.

One, Richard Burgon, claimed Prime Minister Theresa May had laughed "uneasily" at the ovation.

It was an unusual sight given Mr Corbyn's previous problems uniting his party.

Ms May has been forced into finding allies in the Commons in order to wield enough power to pass laws.

It has driven her into the arms of the conservative Christian DUP.

Their record on issues like climate change, same-sex marriage and abortion have let to criticism of the PM's attempt to secure their support for key votes.

Former Prime Minister John Major also urged Ms May to avoid a deal with the DUP, warning it risks a return of violence in Northern Ireland.