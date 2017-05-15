A Labour MP candidate has spoken out about the “disgusting” sexism she has had to endure after being inundated with crude messages and questions about her sex life.

Emily Owen, who is running in Aberconwy, Wales, said her inbox had been flooded with messages about what “sexual acts” she would perform to garner votes and what bra size she wears.

The 22-year-old said she had been debating whether to ignore the behaviour but decided it needed “calling out” as “sexism is not okay.”

“What is not acceptable is flooding me with messages about what sexual acts I'm prepared to perform to get votes, what bra size I am, how many votes needed for me to strip and comments suggesting the reason I'm standing is to sleep with an Oxford grad,” she wrote on Facebook.

The candidate, who will be running against Conservative incumbent Welsh Minister Guto Bebb in June's general election, said she was shocked by the inappropriate public scrutiny she has faced during her campaign.

Many of the messages that Ms Owen referred to can still be found on her Facebook page. One man posted: “I'll only vote for her if she's got a decent rack for me. Anyone know her size? I mean she's pretty enough but haven't seen much of her body yet.”

Another wrote: “Hello young Emily. I've seen your post and it's brave for a young girl to put herself out there like that. You'll need some practice on shutting men down I should think. You can practise on me any time.”

Ms Owen said if people have questions about her politics, then she should be challenged, however her sex should not enter the equation.

“If people have questions about my politics, discuss with me. If you don't agree with my reply then challenge me. I'm more than willing to engage in political conversation so let's have that debate. This is acceptable,” she wrote.

“I highly doubt you'll be asking the male candidates their penis size in order to make a decision about their politics..... sexism is not okay.”