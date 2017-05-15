Sue Perkins took sharp aim at sexism in the television industry as she commanded the stage as the host of the Bafta TV awards.

It was the former Great British Bake Off star's first year at the helm as regular host Graham Norton is still in Kiev following the Eurovision Song Contest.

Perkins had already made it clear she was only “keeping his seat warm” and opening the show, she drew attention to how rare it is for a woman for host high-profile ceremonies.

She said: “I know what you're thinking. Not another woman hosting an awards show, when will it end?

“I find it a little like Halley's Comet, just a little less frequent.”

Perkins used her platform in front of a room of industry professionals to draw attention to the double standards applied to women in showbusiness.

Introducing the award for male performance in a comedy programme, she said it answered “the age old question, are men funny?”

She introduced the leading actress category by saying the main criterion was to be paid “just under the same amount as the leading actor”.

And Perkins welcomed Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley to the stage, saying they proved that “anyone who says there aren't roles for women of a certain age are wrong, as long as they write them themselves”.

In pictures: Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017







14 show all In pictures: Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017

























1/14 Joanna Lumley with the Fellowship award at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

2/14 David Haye presents the award for Best Sport for The Open in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

3/14 Wunmi Mosaku with the Supporting Actress award for 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

4/14 Actor Adeel Akhtar poses with his Bafta for Best Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards 2017 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

5/14 Sarah Lancashire with the award for Best Actress in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 PA

6/14 Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

7/14 Tom Hollander winner of Best Supporting Actor award for the 'Night Manager' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

8/14 Presented by Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Winners of the Single documentary award, 'Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed' with the PANORAMA Production Team at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards Rex

9/14 Andy Worboys, Nicholas Bennett, Daniel Gordon, Andy Boag, Phil Scraton, Tim Atack and John Battsek, winners of the Single Documentary award for 'Hillsborough', pose in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images

10/14 Charlie Brooker with the award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

11/14 Victoria Derbyshire with her News Coverage award at theVirgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

12/14 TV presenters Ant and Dec pose with their Bafta for Best Live Event at the British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

13/14 Comedian Michael McIntyre poses with his Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance at the British Academy Television Awards Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

14/14 Nicola Shindler, Siobhan Finneran, Sarah Lancashire and Con O'Neill - Best Drama - Happy Valley Rex

Arriving on stage to present the leading actress gong, James Nesbitt echoed Perkins' point, saying he was wearing a badge supporting Equal Representation for Actresses.

He added: “For one female role there are three male roles. As the father of two girls, that should change.”

Witness For The Prosecution star Kim Cattrall also sported the same pin to raise awareness about the lack of roles for older actresses.

Arriving at the ceremony, the former Sex And The City star, 60, said she is appreciating the work she is now getting in Europe: “They know what to do with women my age, we should get the great leading roles that men get.”