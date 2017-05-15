Happy Valley has triumphed over The Crown at the Bafta TV awards, as the royal drama left empty handed despite racking up the most nominations with five nods.

The police drama starring Sarah Lancashire snatched the best drama series prize from the big budget Netflix production, while Lancashire took the leading actress prize over The Crown's star Claire Foy.

Addressing the tearful actress, who played a young Queen Elizabeth II in the series, Lancashire said: “Claire Foy, you have given me the best 10 hours under a duvet that I have ever had, thank you.”

In pictures: Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017







14 show all In pictures: Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017

























1/14 Joanna Lumley with the Fellowship award at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

2/14 David Haye presents the award for Best Sport for The Open in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

3/14 Wunmi Mosaku with the Supporting Actress award for 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

4/14 Actor Adeel Akhtar poses with his Bafta for Best Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards 2017 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

5/14 Sarah Lancashire with the award for Best Actress in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

6/14 Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

7/14 Tom Hollander winner of Best Supporting Actor award for the 'Night Manager' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

8/14 Presented by Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Winners of the Single documentary award, 'Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed' with the PANORAMA Production Team at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards Rex

9/14 Andy Worboys, Nicholas Bennett, Daniel Gordon, Andy Boag, Phil Scraton, Tim Atack and John Battsek, winners of the Single Documentary award for 'Hillsborough', pose in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images

10/14 Charlie Brooker with the award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Ian West/PA Wire

11/14 Victoria Derbyshire with her News Coverage award at theVirgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 Rex

12/14 TV presenters Ant and Dec pose with their Bafta for Best Live Event at the British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

13/14 Comedian Michael McIntyre poses with his Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance at the British Academy Television Awards Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

14/14 Nicola Shindler, Siobhan Finneran, Sarah Lancashire and Con O'Neill - Best Drama - Happy Valley Rex

The Crown also missed out on the best supporting actor gong, despite both Jared Harris and John Lithgow being nominated.

The prize instead went to The Night Manager star Tom Hollander, while the supporting actress prize went to Wunmi Mosaku for Damilola, Our Loved Boy over The Crown's Vanessa Kirby.

Before the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, nominees were warned acceptance speeches would be cut short if they became too political and jeopardised the BBC's impartiality rules ahead of the General Election.

That did not stop host Sue Perkins poking fun at Theresa May, as she said: “I promise to deliver you a strong and stable Baftas.”

Ant & Dec had a successful night as the live event prize was won by The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration, which they fronted on ITV, while Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway won the entertainment prize.

It was also a winning night for the BBC's nature series Planet Earth II, which won the specialist factual Bafta, although narrator Sir David Attenborough did not join the production team to collect the prize.

It also claimed Virgin TV's must-see moment prize for the snakes versus iguana chase.

Collecting the gong, executive producer Mike Gunton said: “We are surprised this won because half of people watched this sequence from behind their sofa, but the other half were at home shouting 'run iguana run' and they must be the ones who voted.”

Damilola, Our Loved Boy, about the killing of schoolboy Damilola Taylor, won the Bafta for single drama, while the mini series prize was taken by National Treasure, a drama inspired by Operation Yewtree.

UK news in pictures







13 show all UK news in pictures























1/13 10 May 2017 A police convoy arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, who was arrested near Parliament Square three weeks ago is due to appear on charges of preparing terrorist acts, in London Reuters

2/13 10 May 2017 A police convoy arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, who was arrested near Parliament Square three weeks ago is due to appear on charges of preparing terrorist acts, in London Reuters

3/13 9 May 2017 Sunrise in Sunderland. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

4/13 9 May 2017 Sunset at Whitby Abbey. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

5/13 9 May 2017 Beautiful sunrise at Saltburn by the sea. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

6/13 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

7/13 9 May 2017 A display showing the Division Bell metal heads during a preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

8/13 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

9/13 2 May 2017 Mayor of London handout photo of a number 150 bus. Dozens of London's red buses are being given a second colour to help passengers navigate the city. PA wire

10/13 2 May 2017 National Portrait Gallery undated handout photo of the portrait of Ed Sheeran, painted by Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson, that has been acquired by the museum PA wire

11/13 2 May 2017 Police presence on David's Lane in St Ives, Ringwood, near to where Guy Hedger gunned down by intruders at a house in East Dorset Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

12/13 1 May 2017 Actress Jaime Winstone told how Dame Barbara Windsor described her as 'more me than me' when she portrayed the former EastEnders star for a new film about her early life Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/PA Wire

13/13 8 May 2017 People stop to view a mural by artist Banksy of a workman removing a star from the EU flag which appeared yesterday near the ferry terminal in Dover, Kent PA wire

Who Do You Think You Are? triumphed over The Great British Bake Off for the features prize while People Just Do Nothing beat Fleabag, Flowers and Camping for the scripted comedy gong.

The female performance in a comedy programme prize was taken by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, beating her co-star Olivia Colman.

Nick Fraser was presented with the Bafta special award for his 20 years as editor of the BBC's Storyville documentary strand.

Fraser, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, stood next to his daughter Isabelle, as she read out his speech.

Hillsborough, a programme about the 1989 football tragedy, won the single documentary prize.

The Bafta Fellowship was presented to Joanna Lumley by her Absolutely Fabulous co-star Jennifer Saunders, who said: “In 1990 I handed her some scrappy lines and unformed ideas and she alone created Patsy Stone, a creation that has at least kept me laughing for 27 years.

“She's a comic genius and a brilliant clown who never forgets how hard it's been to get where she is.”

Lumley said it was “paradise” to receive the honour before she adopted Patsy's famous drawl to add: “I just want to say actually to you all, thanks sweeties, thanks a lot.”

Press Association