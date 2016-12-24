  1. News
Labour MPs need 'lifeboat strategy' to save them from Corbyn

Internal Labour Party research suggests north of England MPs need to follow their own electoral strategies or be wiped out by Ukip  

The Labour leader's policies are damaging the party in in its northern heartlands, a report suggests Getty

Moderate Labour MPs in the north of England will need a ‘lifeboat strategy’ to insulate their electoral prospects from the damage caused by Jeremy Corbyn, according to the party’s own research.

A series of focus groups with swing voters concluded that the party lacks leadership and direction Mr Corbyn, and that Ukip-leaning Labour voters have “no reason to vote Labour beyond habit and social norm”.

The report, written by Ed Miliband’s former polling advisor James Morris, suggests moderate Labour MPs will need their own, personal perspectives on touchstone issues like freedom of movement, and should not simply follow central party directives. The report, which has been seen by The Guardian, states: “ “Ensure hard left is not the only well organised grouping inside the Labour party.” 

But it concludes that the divided image of the party is not helping, with “infighting”, “joke” and “total mess” being among the first words the focus groups suggested when asked to describe the party.

