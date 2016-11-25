  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

Investigation into Met Police child sexual abuse handling the 'most damning report ever written'

Government Minister admits the report in to the Met Police's handing of child sexual abuse cases, which found three quarters of the cases in investigated inadequate, is the most damning evience ever found by a watchdog

Click to follow
Indy Politics
web-brandon-lewis-rex.jpg
Local Government minister Brandon Lewis wants power devolved to the lowest appropriate level Rex Features

The report into the failings of the Metropolitan Police in child sexual abuse cases is the “most damning ever written” the government has admitted.

The report, published by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary found the Met had been inconsistent in its handling of cases and concluded that three quarters of the 374 cases it investigated had been handled inadequately.

Policing Minister Brandon Lewis told the House of Commons: “We have to be unequivocally clear about this - this is the most damning report Her Majesty’s Inspectoral have ever written about any inspection it has done on any police force in the country."

  • Read more

Home Office staff 'ignored' warnings about child sexual abuse judge

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, who requested an urgent question on the matter, said the report shows "an appalling catalogue of failure for some of the most vulnerable in society".

She added: "This is not just an issue for the Met. The same failings have been identified in forces across the country and victims continue to be let down.

"A year ago the Home Office said they would give forces the resources they needed to improve their response to child sexual abuse. It's time they kept that promise."

Read more

The report comes weeks after a damning review found "numerous errors" in Scotland Yard's doomed investigation into claims of a VIP paedophile ring.

In one case, a teenage girl disclosed that she had been given alcohol and cigarettes before being sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man she met online.

An officer was not assigned to the investigation until 17 days later, during which time the man continued to message the teenager, and HMIC said this put her at risk, while the Met rated its handling as good.

Comments