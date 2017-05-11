Michael Fallon says Saudi Arabia is 'just defending itself' by bombing Yemen

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has said Saudi Arabia is simply “defending itself” by bombing Yemen in a campaign of air strikes that has been widely condemned by international observers.

Speaking on the Today Programme, Sir Michael said the Middle Eastern kingdom was “fully entitled” to defend itself from Houthi rebels who, he said, had spilled over the border.

He refused to criticise the country, saying it was an “enormously important trading partner” to the UK. Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, is understood to be in favour of banning arms sales to repressive regimes.

Asked whether the Conservatives would consider stopping arms exports to the country, he said: ”Saudi Arabia is being attacked by Houthi rebels across its Southern border with Yemen. It's had its towns and villages shelled by the Houthis.

“Saudi Arabia is fully entitled to defend itself and it's fully entitled to call on its friends in so doing."

When quizzed about the fact the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson himself said the country was “puppeteering and playing Proxy wars”, Sir Michael argued that Britain "gains" from the relationship with Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia is a key partner of ours — an enormously important trading partner, a commercial partner, but also a defence partner," he said.

"We share intelligence with Saudi Arabia about terrorism. We gain from that relationship. Every arms export application is very carefully looked at and judged by our criteria — some of the toughest in the world. But Saudi Arabia, equally, is entitled to defend itself."

Last month, Sir Michael told The Independent an arms company that sold missiles to the Gaddafi regime in Libya was a “role model” for the sort of business Britain will be seeking after Brexit.

In December, Sir Michael confirmed that British-made cluster bombs, manufactured before the UN's Convention on Cluster Munitions was adopted in 2008, have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in the current Yemen conflict.

UK news in pictures







11 show all UK news in pictures



















1/11 9 May 2017 Sunset at Whitby Abbey. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

2/11 9 May 2017 Beautiful sunrise at Saltburn by the sea. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

3/11 9 May 2017 Sunrise in Sunderland. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

4/11 9 May 2017 A display showing the Division Bell metal heads during a preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

5/11 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

6/11 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

7/11 8 May 2017 People stop to view a mural by artist Banksy of a workman removing a star from the EU flag which appeared yesterday near the ferry terminal in Dover, Kent PA wire

8/11 2 May 2017 Mayor of London handout photo of a number 150 bus. Dozens of London's red buses are being given a second colour to help passengers navigate the city. PA wire

9/11 2 May 2017 National Portrait Gallery undated handout photo of the portrait of Ed Sheeran, painted by Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson, that has been acquired by the museum PA wire

10/11 2 May 2017 Police presence on David's Lane in St Ives, Ringwood, near to where Guy Hedger gunned down by intruders at a house in East Dorset Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

11/11 1 May 2017 Actress Jaime Winstone told how Dame Barbara Windsor described her as 'more me than me' when she portrayed the former EastEnders star for a new film about her early life Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/PA Wire

Most developed countries, including the UK but with the key exception of the US, have banned cluster bombs on the basis that they present a disproportionate threat to civilians. According to Human Rights Watch, cluster bombs “pose a threat post-conflict by leaving remnants, including submunitions that fail to explode upon impact becoming de facto landmines”.

The Government is currently defending a High Court challenge by campaigners who say that it is breaking its own arms exporting licence criteria by continuing to sign off the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia.

Britain is the second biggest arms exporter in the world, according to UK Trade and Investment. The Independent revealed last year that Britain has sold weapons to 22 of the 30 countries on its own human rights watchlist since 2010.