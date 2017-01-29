Theresa May has asked the Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary to contact senior figures in Donald Trump's team in the wake of the new President's 'Muslim ban' executive order.

The Prime Minister held a conference call with Boris Johnson and Amber Rudd on Sunday morning in which the instruction was given to make the calls, following uproar over Mr Trump's plan to temporarily ban travellers coming in to the US from several Muslim-majority countries.

Downing Street sources said the aim of the calls is to make representations, with the goal of protecting the rights of British nationals. But it follows anger from Labour, Tory and Lib Dem MPs alike after Ms May's initial refusal to condemn the policy in the wake of her trip to see Mr Trump.

Calls were said to be made to both the State Department and Department of Homeland Security. However, another Government source told The Independent Boris Johnson and his team were additionally in contact with Trump's top adviser Steve Bannon and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

More to follow...