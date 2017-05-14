Nick Clegg says he has been passionately advocating against a second coalition in Liberal Democrat circles, insisting there is “no glue” to hold together another government with either the Conservatives or Labour.

Mr Clegg, the former deputy Prime Minister, who took a leap into the political unknown seven years ago to enter, with David Cameron, into the first coalition government since 1945, now believes such an alliance with Theresa May is “nonsense” and his party would never dignify the current “collusion” between the Tories and Ukip regarding Brexit.

In an interview with The Independent on the day before Parliament was dissolved, the former Liberal Democrat leader, who led the party to a calamitous near-wipeout at the last general election, said the forthcoming vote was a “huge opportunity” for his successor Tim Farron to capitalise on the transformation of the political landscape in Britain over the last two years.

Asked whether he was optimistic about the prospects for a revival of the party, he said: “We can’t do much worse than 2015. So I think the only way is up.”

He believes – barring a dramatic event in the next four weeks – Ms May will remain in Downing Street on 9 June.

But he criticised the Conservative party for treating the general election as a “regal procession” and a “coronation rather than a contest”.

“It’s an odd election,” he added. “The question really isn’t who is going to be in government, it’s who is going oppose them [the Conservatives] and who is going to oppose them well.

“They have this plutonium guard in the right-wing press that will sort of kneecap anybody who stands in their way and Jeremy Corbyn is helping tremendously with this hapless leadership of the Labour party. It’s very, very likely Theresa May will be Prime Minister and then the question really becomes what kind of majority does she get, what kind of mandate does she get and how will she continue to be held to account for what I regard to be a series of very bad choices in terms of the future that she wants to impose on this country.”

(Getty)

Asked whether Mr Farron was right to categorically rule out entering another coalition after the election, should the situation arise, he responded: “Quite right too. In the discussions we had amongst ourselves as Liberal Democrats, I was probably one of the most vociferous advocates of that because times have changed completely.

“When I was leader a long time ago now, prior to the 2010 election, the essay question for the Liberal Democrats was 'Would we step up to the plate in the wake of the terrible financial crisis in 2008 to provide responsible government for the country?' Now the essay question is entirely different – it is 'Will we stand up to the plate to provide effective opposition?'”

The “big prize” for the Liberal Democrats, he added, is to “return back into the hands of the British people the right to decide their own future once we know what the Brexit deal is” in the form of a second referendum. “That of course is best done by reinforcing presence on the opposition benches,” he said.

“You have now a Government with some very powerful vested interests, some of these moneyed, rather shadowy elites that have financed the Brexit campaign in the first place.

“The idea the Liberal Democrats are going to participate in that is of course a nonsense. It is diametrically opposed to everything we believe in, it is a very odd union of this methodical Prime Minister and rather shadowy, unaccountable elites, who have managed to shape the public debate in a way in which pursues their ends: not only the United Kingdom leaving the European Union but doing so in order to covert the United Kingdom thereafter into a sort of low-tax, offshore economy. That is an ideological journey that is absolutely contrary to everything that liberalism and the Liberal Democrats stand for.”

Mr Clegg said in 2010 there was a “meeting point” for a coalition. “We needed to do something exceptional to pull the country back from the economic brink and that was something which, in a sense, the glue that held the coalition together,” he added.

“There’s no such glue at all.”

But the former leader of the Liberal Democrats refused to choose whom he would he would prefer as Prime Minister in four weeks’ time. “It’s such an invidious choice I couldn’t possibly choose,” he laughed. “I think the sort of slightly self-indulgent nostalgia you’ve got in the leadership of the Labour party is as damaging as the sort of divisive, Ukip-lite approach to life that we now have from the Conservative party. There are millions of people in the country who I suspect feel pretty hopeless at the moment politically."

Mr Clegg was last photographed with his old coalition partner Mr Cameron at the Ivy Brasserie in Kensington, west London, as the pair had breakfast together. But he refused to divulge in any details of the conversation. “We had a cup of coffee and a light breakfast if you really must know,” he said. “Much though we disagree on all sorts of things, not least Europe, we had worked together for many years so we were just catching up.

“Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t a get-together for public consumption.”

Asked if the coalition he agreed to enter seven years ago had been a mistake, he replied: “Clearly not a mistake from the country’s point [of view].

UK General Election 2017







54 show all UK General Election 2017









































































































1/54 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/54 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/54 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/54 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/54 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty

6/54 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/54 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/54 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/54 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/54 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/54 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/54 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/54 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/54 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/54 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

16/54 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/54 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/54 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/54 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/54 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/54 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/54 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool Getty Images

23/54 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool Getty

24/54 29 April 2017 A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool Getty Images

25/54 29 April 2017 Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland Getty

26/54 29 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland Getty Images

27/54 29 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London Getty Images

28/54 29 April 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London Reuters

29/54 30 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford Getty

30/54 2 May 2017 Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

31/54 2 May 2017 Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA

32/54 2 May 2017 Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London EPA

33/54 2 May 2017 Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election PA

34/54 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

35/54 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate PA Wire

36/54 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

37/54 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

38/54 2 May 2017 A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

39/54 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England Getty Images

40/54 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8 Getty Images

41/54 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Reuters

42/54 2 May 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

43/54 8 May 2017 Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester Getty Images

44/54 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

45/54 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

46/54 8 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London AP

47/54 8 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London PA wire

48/54 8 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall Reuters

49/54 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

50/54 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

51/54 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

52/54 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

53/54 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

54/54 10 May 2017 Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England Getty Images

“The record shows it was a remarkably stable and moderate government compared to what we now have. It was a remarkably stable government compared to all the governments that were toppling in the rest of Europe – and we did some really big, progressive things.

“The tragedy is, we were hardly thanked for it, to it put it mildly. The moment the reins came off the Conservatives they screwed it all up again. Having worked so painstakingly to put Humpty Dumpty back together again after the economic damage of 2008, they’ve now gone a blown a £59bn further Brexit black hole in our public finances.”

But the issue of tuition fees remains something that has tarnished his record and still continues to blight the prospects the Liberal Democrats, especially among younger voters.

At the beginning of this month, Mr Clegg faced a grilling from the ITV Good Morning Presenter Piers Morgan over the coalition’s decision to treble fees for students – and became visibly infuriated, describing Mr Morgan as “pompous”.

“To be honest, he likes the sound of his own voice too much. I was more sort of thinking 'Am I ever going to have a minute to say anything?'” added Mr Clegg.

Nick Clegg calls Piers Morgan 'pompous' and 'extraordinary' during interview

“He’s like a lot of self-absorbed people, he loves the sound of his own voice. To be honest I was just reacting to the idea that we had a few precious minutes together on television and it was taken up by the sound of his own voice.”

The former Lib Dem leader, however, concedes that the decision was something “immensely damaging to us politically”.

“We had choices to make,” he adds. “There just wasn’t enough money to do everything we did, so the choices we made, I think will stand the test of time. We chose to invest in the poorest kids at the youngest point in their lives.

“Here’s the really uncompromising truth: I am not the first and I won’t be the last politician who found he couldn’t do exactly what he wanted in power than he had hoped in opposition."