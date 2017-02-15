The Mayor of Liverpool has called on Paul Nuttall to resign as an MEP for the North West of England after he admitted claims on his website about losing "close personal friends" at Hillsborough were not true.

Joe Anderson said the city "would not tolerate" anyone trying to exploit the tragedy in which 96 Liverpool football fans died after been crushed and trampled in the away end of Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield in 1989.

The Labour politician, who has represented the city since 2012, said Mr Nuttall should "explain himself to the people of Liverpool" rather than seeking to become the new MP for Stoke-on-Trent in the by-election, which is due to be held on 23 February.

Mr Nuttall, who has been Ukip's leader for less than three months after Nigel Farage resigned for the third time, has attracted fierce criticism in recent weeks for claiming he was a Hillsborough survivor – despite a teacher at his school at the time and members of the Hillsborough Family Support Group having no recollection of him attending the match.

He has continued to insist he was there but denied saying he had lost "close personal friends" in the disaster, during an interview with a local Liverpool radio station.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson (Getty)

Mr Nuttall, who grew up in Bootle in Liverpool, later clarified that he had lost "someone he knew" in the disaster and that the claim dating from 2011 had been put on his website without his knowledge.

His long-serving press officer, Lynda Roughley, offered to resign over the scandal – taking full responsibility for the claim and saying "Paul is a man of great integrity and would not say something he knew to be untrue".

UK news in pictures







16 show all UK news in pictures





























1/16 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

2/16 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

3/16 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

4/16 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, is given roses by RVS volunteer Dave Hancock at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

5/16 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, dances with Graeme Puckett of Hoppin' Mad at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

6/16 14 February 2017 The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture PA wire

7/16 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

8/16 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

9/16 14 February 2017 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses for a photograph with Tinie Tempah and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore at the offices of Viacom in London where he announced that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in the city PA wire

10/16 14 February 2017 The Tornado locomotive at Appleby station before it pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire PA wire

11/16 14 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, Reuters

12/16 14 February 2017 The new National Cyber Crime Security centre in Victoria, central London. The new centre's function is to protect the United Kingdom against cyber-attacks and act as an operational nerve centre EPA

13/16 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

14/16 7 February 2017 Claire Blackman, the wife of imprisoned marine Alexander Blackman arrives for the first day of his appeal hearing at Royal Courts of Justice Getty Images

15/16 2 February 2017 The final deck piece of the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth, sits on a barge ahead of it being lifted into position. Once the operation to start the lift begins, it will take around four hours to complete PA wire

16/16 1 February 2017 The last airworthy Vulcan bomber 'XH558', which last flew in 2015, is towed out of its hangar at Robin Hood Airport, in Doncaster, prior to being put in indefinite storage due to financial concerns PA wire

But Mr Anderson is unconvinced. He told the Guardian: "It’s not the press officer who should be offering their resignation, it should be Paul Nuttall offering his resignation as a candidate, never mind for what party.

"This is getting now to a stage where it’s absolutely clear that someone is misleading the British public and this is from a political party that’s supposed to be a serious political party.

"The public deserve to know the truth. If it is true that there are comments, clearly attributable to him, saying that ‘close personal friends’ died at Hillsborough, his position is untenable."