PMQs live: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May face off for the last time before the snap general election

The two leaders are facing off for what could be the last time

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May are to face off at PMQs for the last time before the general election.

The latest political stories are:
Labour beating Tories with under-40s
May accused of lying over NHS funding
EU toughens Brexit stance
May's LGBT rights record questioned
Farron says gay sex is not a sin

 

The final PMQs before polling day comes on the same day as Labour announces its NHS policy of ending the Tories' pay freeze on NHS staff.

Mr Corbyn might be expected to use his PMQs questions to bolster his party's campaign pledges.

The NHS row comes a day after Ms May said the Government had to stop 'ducking' the issue of the looming social care crisis. She hinted that the Conservative manifesto would contain a 'long term' solution to the issue.

Mr Corbyn has used his platform at PMQs to raise the issue of social care cuts before.

