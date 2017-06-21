The Queen has delivered the 2017 Queen's Speech, which Conservative sources have told
The Independent could be Theresa May's first and last as Prime Minister.
As the Prime Minister struggles to cobble together a parliamentary majority, there was no mention of many of the Tories’ key manifesto pledges. Plans to axe universal free school meals, scrap the triple lock on pensions and lift the ban on new grammar schools now all seem
likely to be ditched.
Instead, the speech focused on Brexit, with the Prime Minister under mounting pressure to abandon her plans for a hard Brexit that could result in Britain leaving the EU without a trade deal.
Other measures include new laws to improve protections of domestic violence, protect private renters from irresponsible landlords, tackle extremist ideologies, and protect people's online data.
The Government will also act to reduce motor insurance premiums and lower energy prices. The National Living Wage will be raised.
The speech included no mention of Donald Trump's scheduled state visit, fuelling reports that it may not happen. The US President is reported to be concerned about public protests in the UK should he visit.
As MPs debate the provisions announced by the Queen, thousands of protestors are gathering in London for a "Day of Rage" in a bid to "bring down" Theresa May's government.
3 mins ago
Maya Oppenheim, who is at the "Day of Rage" protest, writes: "The mood is one of anger and grief, with many people here having lost loved ones in the fire. People are holding placards accusing the government of murder and are chanting 'What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now' and 'How are we going to get it? Fight for it'."
5 mins ago
The Queen's Speech was embarrassingly threadbare and will be remembered for what wasn't in it rather than what was,
writes Andrew Grice
.
10 mins ago
Our reporter
Maya Oppenheim is with protestors who are taking part in a "Day of Rage" and calling on Theresa May to step down over the Grenfell Tower fire.
20 mins ago
The SNP says the Queen's Speech shows Theresa May is a "lame duck Prime Minister". Its Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said: “Theresa May is in office, but clearly not in power – she is a lame duck Prime Minister leading a lame duck government.
“It took Theresa May just four days to ditch her first flagship manifesto policy, and it’s taken barely four weeks for her to ditch the rest. “There was nothing in this programme to try and turn around the faltering economy, or how to support our under-pressure public services. “Years of Tory infighting have ultimately led us to this moment – they have effectively brought government to a standstill, and working people across the country are paying the price."
28 mins ago
The Government is planning to introduce eight separate parliamentary bills related to Brexit. In addition to the Great Repeal Bill, which will transfer all EU law into British law, there will also be legislation on immigration, international sanctions, nuclear safeguards, agriculture, fisheries, trade and customs.
30 mins ago
Here's the full text of the Queen's Speech, along with the official briefing notes. Just in case anyone fancied a relaxing read in the afternoon sun. It's only 82 pages...
The fact that just three of those pages contain the actual text of the speech seems to back up claims that this was a significantly scaled-back Queen's Speech.
38 mins ago
Downing Street officials are denying reports that Donald Trump's state visit has been cancelled. They say the invitation has been issued and accepted and that this has not changed. A date is yet been set, however - raising the prospect that thte trip could be delayed indefinitely.
50 mins ago
Other critics have pointed out that there was virtually nothing in the Queen's Speech relating to the NHS.
Janet Davies, Chief Executive and General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said: "Theresa May had an opportunity to show that she had listened to public concern over the future of the NHS. By scarcely mentioning its patients and workforce today, the Government made clear that nothing will change.
"Nursing staff and others across the NHS hoped to hear a new tone. Theresa May's below-inflation cap on their pay does nothing to help fill the 40,000 vacant nurse jobs in England. It should have been scrapped today.
"Hospitals and community services are already short of the nursing staff needed to provide safe care. They are being driven out by poor pay and the unprecedented strain. Health and care services must fast become a priority for this Government."
52 mins ago
Labour MP Mary Creagh tells the BBC the slimmed down Queen's Speech is a sign of a Prime Minister who is "in office but not in power".
Opposition parties have highlighted that the address contained relatively few new measures, and barely any of the core pledges the Conservatives had included in their election manifesto. Key plans to lift the ban on grammar schools, remove the triple lock on pensions and hold a vote on bringing back fox-hunting all appear to have been ditched.
1 hour ago
Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas says the Queen's Speech is "stunningly unambitious" and a sign of a Prime Minister who has "lost authority".
She said: "This hollowed out Government has produced a stunningly unambitious Queen’s speech at a time when Britain desperately needs a change of direction. Failing to propose any meaningful plans to tackle climate change is a near-criminal act of political vandalism, and refusing to give our hard pressed NHS workers the pay rise they deserve reveals a Government utterly out of touch. The proposed immigration clampdown sees an increasingly hardline Government doubling down on plans they know will wreck our economy.
“Though climate-deniers in the DUP might be celebrating this Queen’s Speech, it simply isn’t a serious programme of Government. This speech should have included an Environmental Protection Act and a guarantee for EU Nationals that their rights would be protected, but these basic Brexit laws were nowhere to be seen.
“While some proposals in the Queen’s speech deserve praise – in particular plans to help people suffering from mental health problems – the overall picture is one of a Government which has run out of steam, and a Prime Minister who has lost authority.”
1 hour ago
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has responded to the Queen's Speech. He said: “This slimmed down Queen’s Speech shows a government on the edge.
“Having dropped everything from the Dementia Tax to fox hunting I assume the only reason they have proposed a Space Bill is so they can shoot their manifesto into space and pretend it never existed. “People up and down the country are seeing our schools and hospitals in crisis. Proposed Tory cuts will leave our children in overcrowded classes in underfunded and crumbling schools, the sick left on trolleys in hospital corridors and the vulnerable without the vital services they rely on. This speech is bereft of any real solutions to these issues. “The only thing that stayed the same was the Torie’s obsession with Brexit. Instead of tearing up our membership of the Single Market and the Customs Union, with all the consequences that will have for the economy, jobs and prices in the shops, they should be trying to bring the country together.
"Theresa May should ask all parties to come together and negotiate the best possible Brexit deal for the whole country.”
1 hour ago
The Queen has finished speaking and MPs are filing back to the House of Commons where Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will both give responses to the address.
Ms May is expected to promise "humility and resolve" and pledge to "see Brexit through".
1 hour ago
The Queen delivered her speech alongside Prince Charles, after Prince Philip was admitted to hospital
1 hour ago
Speaking about upcoming state visits, the Queen makes no mention of Donald Trump, who was due to visit the UK later this year. Previous reports have suggested the US President is reluctant to visit because of fears of public protests against him. Downing Street has refused to confirm whether the state visit is going ahead, but the lack of any mention in the Queen's Speech makes it seem unlikely.
1 hour ago
A new commission will be established to help tackle extremist ideology, including online. Theresa May has repeatedly called for tougher laws to monitor extremists online.
1 hour ago
Addressing the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower, the Queen confirms a full public inquiry will be held "to ascertain the causes and ensure the appropriate lessons are learned".
New measures will see an independent public advocate introduced to stand up for families who have been affected by a public tragedy such as Grenfell.
