The Queen has delivered the 2017 Queen's Speech, which Conservative sources have told The Independent could be Theresa May's first and last as Prime Minister.

As the Prime Minister struggles to cobble together a parliamentary majority, there was no mention of many of the Tories’ key manifesto pledges. Plans to axe universal free school meals, scrap the triple lock on pensions and lift the ban on new grammar schools now all seem likely to be ditched.

Instead, the speech focused on Brexit, with the Prime Minister under mounting pressure to abandon her plans for a hard Brexit that could result in Britain leaving the EU without a trade deal.

Other measures include new laws to improve protections of domestic violence, protect private renters from irresponsible landlords, tackle extremist ideologies, and protect people's online data.

The Government will also act to reduce motor insurance premiums and lower energy prices. The National Living Wage will be raised.

The speech included no mention of Donald Trump's scheduled state visit, fuelling reports that it may not happen. The US President is reported to be concerned about public protests in the UK should he visit.

As MPs debate the provisions announced by the Queen, thousands of protestors are gathering in London for a "Day of Rage" in a bid to "bring down" Theresa May's government.

